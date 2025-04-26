Tormenta FC Triumphs 2-1 Over Greenville

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC's Sam Jones

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC's Sam Jones(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC took on Greenville Triumph SC tonight for the first match in the 2025 USL JÓ"germeister Cup, resulting in a 2-1 win over the South Carolina side. This border-state battle also marked the first professional start for goalkeeper Sam Jones, Tormenta's homegrown academy product. The two goals tonight were scored by English midfielder Mason Tunridge, his second brace of the year.

In match action, a foul against forward Niall Reid-Stephen gave Tormenta the first goal-scoring opportunity of the night. Midfielder Mason Tunbridge stepped up to the spot and calmly placed it past the keeper, kicking off the scoring for tonight's match. Minutes later, Jones faced his first professional penalty kick as the away team attempted to even the score. However, fortune was not in their favor as Greenville midfielder Evan Lee made his shot wide, maintaining South Georgia on top.

During the first-half stoppage time, Tunbridge scored his second goal of the night, after a carefully placed pass by Niall Reid-Stephen in the direct path of the English midfielder. This marks Mason's second brace and seventh goal of the year. He is currently tied for first in USL League One goals, having scored five in regular-season play. The South Carolina side got one back in the 86th minute, but it ultimately was not enough. The Ibis took all the three points as Tormenta triumphed over Greenville with a final score of 2-1.

Sam Jones first joined Tormenta in 2016 with the academy team, went on to play for Winthrop University's Men's Soccer team, and eventually returned to play for Tormenta's USL League Two squad. In 2024, Jones took the next step and signed on for the first team. Now, nearly a decade since beginning his journey, he made his first professional start for the club, becoming the first Tormenta Academy player to do so.

Tormenta FC is back in USL League action on Saturday, May 10, against Spokane Velocity FC. The club will celebrate moms from around the club and community with Moms and Mimosas night. All moms can order a free mimosa with ticket purchase, and all other fans can enjoy $2 mimosas throughout the night.

For additional information or to schedule media interviews, please contact Bernadette O'Donnell at bodonnell@tormentafc.com.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 2-1 Greenville Triumph SC

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 23', Mason Tunbridge (PK)

TRM: 45+', Mason Tunbridge (Niall Reid-Stephen)

GVL: 86', Rodrigo Robles (Nzuhri Biggar)

Cautionaries:

GVL: 20', Ivan Agyaakwan (Yellow)

GVL: 22', Rick Wright (Head Coach - Yellow)

TRM: 35', Sam Jones (Yellow)

TRM: 65', Oscar Jimenez (Yellow)

TRM: 89', Ian Cameron (Head Coach - Yellow)

Substitutions:

TRM: 46', Aaron Walker for Mason Tunbridge

GVL: 67', Michael Gonzalez for Evan Lee

GVL: 67', Ropapa Mensah for Ivan Agyaakwan

TRM: 71', Callum Stretch for Oscar Jimenez

TRM: 71', Jonathan Nyandjo for Sebastian Vivas

TRM: 80', Handwalla Bwana for Alon Drey

GVL: 82', Nzuhri Biggar for Chevone Marsh

GVL: 82', Ben Zakowski for Leonardo Castro

TRM: 90+', Conor Doyle for Yaniv Bazini

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.