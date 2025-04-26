Texoma FC Earn Point Against USL Championship Side, El Paso Locomotive

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC (0-0-1, 1 Point) picked up their first point in the USL Jägermeister Cup against USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive (0-0-1, 2 Points).

Match Recap

Yellow Card 14' - Bryan Romero (ELP)

Substitution 46' - Wilmer Cabrera Jr. & Alvaro Quezada - ON; Bryan Romero & Omar Mora - OFF (ELP)

Substitution 57' - Beto Avila & Amando Moreno - ON; Daniel Bodden & Tumi Moshobane - OFF (ELP)

Substitution 57' - Brayan Padilla & Preston Kilwien - ON; Angelo Calfo & Donald Benamna - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 66' - Will Perkins (TXO)

Substitution 66' - Ajmeer Spengler & Lamin Jawneh - ON; Maciej Bortniczuk & Dane Domić - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 85' - Lamin Jawneh (TXO)

Yellow Card 87' - Kofi Twumasi (ELP)

Substitution 90' - Mario Quiñónez

Yellow Card 90+2' - José Vasquez

A Point vs Goliath

Texoma FC earned their first point in the USL Jägermeister Cup against inner state rivals and USL Championship team El Paso Locomotive. Not only was this Texoma's first point in the competition, but the first clean sheet of the season. Despite a 0-0 result after 90 minutes, the game went to penalties with El Paso winning 5-6 and earning the extra point.

Taking the Brass Ring

Tonight's match saw the inclusion of many new names to the starting XI for Los Pajaros. Javier Garcia, Leland Gray, Dane Domić, Maciej Bortnizcuk, and Donald Benamna all made their first start of the season. Despite this being their first start, all players shone with Javier Garcia earning a clean sheet and making a penalty stop in the game.

In a Town Far, Far, Away

Texoma FC kicked off its first theme night of the season with Star Wars night. Fans were invited to wear their favorite Star Wars costume for a chance to win a signed Texoma FC jersey and/or tickets to RebelScumCon. The first 700 fans also received toy foam lightsabers as well as masks of their favorite Star Wars characters. A portion of tonight's ticket proceeds went to the Boys & Girl's Club of Sherman.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC return to USL League One action against Charlotte Independence next Saturday, May 3 at Bearcat Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 PM CST. Tickets available now.

