Late Spark Not Enough as Triumph Fall 2-1 to Tormenta

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Statesboro, GA - The Greenville Triumph fell 2-1 to Tormenta FC in the first round of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Despite a strong start and a late goal from Rodrigo Robles, the Triumph couldn't find the breakthrough they needed in the final third, suffering their second consecutive road loss. Now in its second year, the tournament has expanded to include all 38 professional men's teams from both USL Championship and USL League One, with a World Cup-style format played alongside the regular season.

The Greenville Triumph came out aggressive from the opening whistle, keeping most of the early action deep in Tormenta's defensive third. The tone of the match shifted at the 18th minute when Ivan Agyaakwah collided with Tormenta's Niall Reid-Stephen inside the box. Agyaakwah was shown a yellow card for the challenge, and the home side took full advantage, converting the penalty kick in the 19th minute to grab an early lead. In the 34th minute, Greenville nearly found their equalizer when Chevone Marsh was fouled by Tormenta's goalkeeper, Sam Jones, in the box earning Greenville a penalty kick and a yellow card for the keeper. Evan Lee stepped up to the spot, but his shot drifted wide, unable to fracture the Ilbus' lead. Adding to Greenville's frustrations, Tormenta struck again in first-half stoppage time, taking a 2-0 lead into the break. Greenville came out fighting in the second half but struggled to break through Tormenta's defense. The Triumph managed to create some chances, getting a few shots, but couldn't find the finishing touch needed to close the gap. There was a bright moment late in the second half when academy player Nzuhri Biggar made his professional debut in the 81st minute. Just a few minutes later, Biggar made an immediate impact, slipping a pass to Robles, who put Greenville on the board just before stoppage time. Despite the late spark, time ran out on the Triumph's comeback hopes as Tormenta held on for the 2-1 win.

Greenville is on the road again next week but are back to regular season play against the Richmond Kickers until returning home on May 17th against AV Alta. Tickets are on sale now.

