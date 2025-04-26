Forward Madison FC Fall to Indy Eleven 4-0

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Lineup Notes

IND: #0 Sulte, #5 Murphy, #8 Blake, #14 Quinn, #16 Stanley, #19 Kizza (Amoh 57'), #27 Rendon (Collier 57') Cardoso, #30 Ofeimu, #33 White (O'Brien 80'), #41 Musa, #99 Foster (Lindley 90'+3')

Subs not used: McRobb, Charles-Cook

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #4 Osmond, #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr. (Graffin 80'), #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard, #19 Galindrez (Mesias 67'), #21 Carrera-Garcia, #24 Bartman (Boyce 67'), #25 Sousa (Garcia 76'), #77 Brown (Viader 68')

Subs not used: Chilaka, Dietrich, Binns, Lapsley

Match Action

The match started with a ferocious pace from each team, as both Forward Madison FC and Indy Eleven pressed the ball in each other's defensive thirds consistently throughout the first half. The Mingos put the pressure on Indy early, firing off multiple shots on target in the first 20 minutes of the match. As both sides grappled for possession, the Mingos were able to play their game and control the first half's possession 53% to 47%. While both sides had multiple great looks on goal, neither team was able to pull ahead due in part to the phenomenal defensive work from the Mingos back line and Goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann.

The first 25 minutes of the second half echoed that of the first, with neither side being able to pull away from the other despite a handful of corners and multiple great looks from the Mingos. Indy Eleven would be the first to find the back of the net, however, scoring their first goal in the match's 69th minute. Despite Forward Madison's tenacious attacks to pull even, Indy Eleven would go on to win the first round matchup of the USL Jägermeister Cup 4-0, with goals being scored in the 72nd, 84th, and 93rd minutes.

"Look, it's not crisis time," said Head Coach and Technical Director Matt Glasear. "We lost to a good Championship team [and] they obviously capitalized on the mistakes that we made but look, there's a long way to go. We've got a really good chance to get it right."

Goal Summary

1-0, IND - Quinn (69')

2-0, IND - Blake (72') - Collier assists

3-0, IND - Amoh (84')

4-0, IND - Amoh (90'+3')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, IND - Rendon

Yellow, MAD - Murphy Jr.

Yellow, IND - Quinn

Yellow, MAD - Sousa

Yellow, IND - Musa

Next Match

Next up, FMFC is back at Breese Stevens Field as they take on Union Omaha at 5pm CST on May 3rd.

