Reid-Stephen and Tunbridge Earn USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round Honors

April 30, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is proud to announce that forward Niall Reid-Stephen and midfielder Mason Tunbridge have been named to the USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round as honorable mentions for Round 1, which features top performers across both USL League One and USL Championship clubs.

The recognition follows Tormenta FC's 2-1 victory over Greenville Triumph SC in their opening match of the 2025 Jägermeister Cup.

Tunbridge tallied both goals in the win, earning his second brace of the season and seventh goal of the year. He now sits tied for first in goals in both the Jägermeister Cup (2) and USL League One (5). This is his third Team of the Week appearance this year and his first for the Jägermeister Cup.

Reid-Stephen played a key role in both goals, winning the penalty that led to the opener and assisting Tunbridge's second with a perfectly placed pass in first-half stoppage time. He recorded five total shots, two on target, and is currently tied for second in chances created (5) in the Jägermeister Cup.

Tormenta FC returns to USL League One play on Saturday, May 10, hosting Spokane Velocity FC at Tormenta Stadium. The club will celebrate Mother's Day with Moms and Mimosas Night. All moms will receive a mimosa and flower with ticket purchase, and $2 mimosas will be available for all fans throughout the evening.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 30, 2025

Reid-Stephen and Tunbridge Earn USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round Honors - South Georgia Tormenta FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.