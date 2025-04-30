Portland Hearts of Pine Sell out Home Opener

PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine, Maine's first professional soccer club, announced today that it has officially sold out its inaugural season home opener at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

In what amounts to a historic day for Maine, the multi-year effort to bring professional soccer to Portland culminates this Sunday as Hearts take on One Knoxville SC. The match will kick off at 6:00 p.m on Sunday, May 4.

As part of the team's lease agreement with the City of Portland to use Fitzpatrick Stadium, Hearts invested nearly $3 million into site renovations, including new turf, lights, and locker rooms, as well as renovations to the press box and other site improvements. The upgraded Fitzpatrick Stadium has seating for 5,500 fans, plus additional standing-room-only capacity.

"We're blown away by the support we've received from the community," said team founder and Chief Community Officer Gabe Hoffman-Johnson. "From day one we've worked hard to make this a club for all Mainers, and the outpouring of love we've received in return has been both humbling and motivating. We can't wait to make history with everyone at 'Fitzy' on Sunday."

The club has already set numerous League records for season tickets, merchandise and social media followers ahead of its inaugural season, and the excitement in and around the club and Maine is palpable.

Sunday's match against One Knoxville SC will air live on NESN and ESPN+. Single game tickets for all remaining matches will go on sale at noon on Monday, May 12.

