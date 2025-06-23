Hearts of Pine Kicks off Hearts of Maine Series with Screening of Rosati Documentary in Lewiston

June 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Lewiston, ME - On Thursday, January 16, the Portland Hearts of Pine soccer club hosted a special community event at Lewiston Middle School to celebrate the launch of the Hearts of Maine series, highlighting the transformative power of soccer across the state. The evening featured a screening of Rosati, a short documentary directed by Maine filmmaker Austin Mills, which tells the inspiring story of the Rosati Leadership Academy-a free, city-wide afterschool soccer program in Lewiston focused on social and emotional development for local youth.

The Rosati Leadership Academy uses soccer as a vehicle to teach important life skills such as leadership, teamwork, and resilience, providing an inclusive space for children from diverse backgrounds to grow both on and off the field. With participants speaking multiple languages and coming from various cultures, the program reflects Lewiston's rich community fabric and the program's role in fostering personal growth and positive outcomes.

Following the screening, attendees had the opportunity to meet Portland Hearts of Pine's Coach Bobby Murphy and players, including Lewiston native Khalid Hersi. Khalid's journey from his hometown to the professional club underscores the powerful role that grossroot programs like Rosati play in nurturing local talent and expanding soccer opportunities throughout Maine. Attendees also heard from local soccer leaders including Lewiston's own Tom Caron.

Portland Hearts of Pine looks forward to continuing the Hearts of Maine series, sharing more stories that showcase how soccer builds connections and empowers Maine's next generation.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.