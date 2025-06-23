June Newsletter

June 23, 2025

Gabe here, Hearts Founder & Head Community Officer with our monthly newsletter. It's Lupine season, which means it's summer in Maine! The grass is green again, and Annie (my dog) and I have been making the most of getting outside when we can (mostly walks on the Eastern Prom). Hope you're doing the same!

Plenty happening around Hearts this month. Hard to believe we've already had three home matches with another on tap for this weekend. With two wins and a draw, all the fan support... it's simply been a magical start to pro soccer in Maine. Fitzy is really starting to feel like home.

As always, thank you for showing up, and thank you for believing in us.

Let's get into it!

We've got the best supporters in the world, right here in the best place in the world. Here's just a small glimpse of what we've been hearing-on the pitch, in the stands, and out in the world.

"First off, it was a great game [against Detroit City FC]. The boys played so great. I was impressed how many stayed out so long afterwards and signed for the kids and interacted with the fans. The team is a great addition to Maine, and I feel Maine has their backs too."

"I am SO PROUD to be a part of this community and to be a Mainer. I can't stop talking about every single game. UTFH! And thank you!

"Some of us live for the diverse group of people in attendance, on the field, and in our section. It gets better every time. What an awesome community."

"This is the best thing to happen to Maine in a long time."

PORTLAND SHELTER SOCCER PROGRAM

I've always believed in the power of soccer to create positive change for individuals, families, communities, and the world. It brings people together, creates connection across cultures, and offers a sense of belonging when it's needed most. As a club, I feel we have a responsibility to use our platform to work towards building a better Maine-and I'm grateful for this opportunity to work alongside the City of Portland to make a meaningful impact in the lives of Mainers.

The truth is, our immigration system is slow and sometimes leaves people without access to work, housing, or food security. But that's exactly where community can step in!

Thanks to the vision of Tae Chong, Director of Multicultural Strategy at the Maine State Chamber, the leadership of Melissa Hue from the City's Office of Economic Opportunity, and a little help from us here at Hearts, the Shelter Soccer Program came to life-weekly pickup games for Portland's immigrant and asylum-seeking communities.

Every week, new Mainers gather to play the beautiful game, with recurring enrichment resources sprinkled in. Recently, Coach Bobby Murphy joined players Walter Varela and JayTee Kamara for a visit. While Bobby watched from the sidelines, Walter and JayTee jumped right in and played with program participants, giving them a Maine welcome they won't soon forget!

"The season runs for ten months, but people need help every day." Bobby said.

The positive social/emotional impacts have been incredible to witness. And really, that's what it's all about.

IT'S GONNA BE A SUBARU SUMMER!

Our partners over at Pape Subaru have been nationally recognized by Subaru of America for their commitment to community!

The 2025 Subaru Love Promise Community Commitment Award goes to retailers who don't just sell cars-they deliver an exceptional experience every time and show up for the causes that matter most locally. Whether it's the environment, health, or education, these folks lead with their hearts.

If you need new wheels for all your summer adventures, you know where to go. You can also check out some of their other awesome community initiatives below.

WATCH NOW

Are you planning a trip to Maine for a Hearts match? Or just looking for the best brews, hikes and more this summer? Get the inside scoop delivered straight to your inbox- subscribe to Visit Maine's newsletter today here!

COACH OF THE MONTH!

Bobby has been named USL League One Coach of the Month for May.

We had our first home win, went undefeated all month and took down a USL Championship club in the Jägermeister Cup. Despite all the long road trips across the country to start the season, under Bobby's leadership, this team is getting stronger. And now, folks are taking notice.

What you might not see on the stat sheet: Bobby is the one saying yes to school visits and community events. He's the one that shows up with cookies for staff just because. He's the one who suggested playing "Can't Help Falling in Love" before kickoff.

Simply put, he gets it. He's the first to point out that this only works because everyone shows up-players, staff, and you. It's a thread running through all of us and everything we're building as a community, together.

There's something special about the supporters all standing together, scarves held high, singing Elvis and chanting as one to the rhythm of "Hearts."

There's a reason why we've been so tough to beat at home. Let's make some noise for Bobby this weekend. Congrats, Coach. We're lucky to have you.

JOIN US IN RHODE ISLAND!

We're hitting the road-but not too far. Join us down in Rhode Island on Friday, June 27 for our away match against Rhode Island FC in the Jägermeister Cup. Kickoff's at 7:00pm. If our Open Cup match in Lewiston was any indication, it's shaping up to be a proper New England showdown.

Let's get a crew together and cheer on the boys of Maine.

DETAILS

When: Friday, June 27 at 7:00pm

Where:11 Tidewater Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860

Opponent: Rhode Island FC

SEE YOU AT PRIDE!

We had such a blast last year, we're doing it all over again!

On Saturday, June 21 at 1:30pm, the Hearts crew is marching in the Portland Pride Parade. It's a wicked fun day full of celebration, connection, and a chance to show up for our LGBTQ+ family in the ways that matter.

We'll also be dropping some Hearts of Pride merch in the days leading up to the parade, with a portion of those proceeds going to EqualityMaine, a nonprofit doing incredible work advocating for equality across the state. We hope to see you there!

HOW WE GET THERE, A HEARTS OF PINE FILM

What a night.

Huge thanks to everyone who packed the Lincoln Theatre up in Damariscotta for the premiere of How We Get There-the second film in our Hearts of Maine series.

If you missed it, it's set along the Damariscotta River and follows Jon, an oyster farmer whose path through fatherhood and healing takes an unexpected turn when his son invites him to his first pro soccer match.

After the screening, we rolled straight into a live-streamed watch party as the boys took on the Chattanooga Red Wolves -first time the Lincoln's ever hosted a film premiere and a match in the same night. Won't forget that one.

We talk a lot about storytelling-because around here, it matters. It connects the past to the present, and reminds us how showing up for someone can change the course of a life. Between matches, between moments, that's the thread pulling this whole thing together.

Missed any of the Hearts of Maine films? No prob, link is below-and fair warning: someone might be cutting onions...

THE SOCCER CLUB OF MAINE

We may be "Portland" Hearts of Pine, but we're the Soccer Club of Maine. Are there spots outside of Portland we should bring the next watch party to? Soccer bars, local hangouts, hidden gems-we want to know about them.







