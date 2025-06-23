Texoma FC Declares Week of June 22 as "Solo Week"

June 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce that beginning June 22, the club will celebrate the remarkable career of USL legend Solomon Asante with a special tribute dubbed "Solo Week." This weeklong celebration will honor Asante's leadership, excellence, and influence both on and off the pitch.

The week's festivities will include career highlights and testimonies from Texoma FC players and staff on social media as well as special ticket and merchandise offers to honor the Ghanaian's career.

"How do I describe Solomon Asante? He's a fantastic person, fantastic human, and an absolute pleasure to work with him every day," said Head Coach Adrian Forbes. "Solomon is not just the person people see on the pitch. The respect he has of the entire locker room and the work he puts in behind the scenes at this stage of his career is a testament to his character and work ethic."

Asante's career has taken him all over Africa and the United States playing for the likes of Feyenoord Ghana and Indy Eleven, but it was at Phoenix Rising of the USL Championship where he made his name. In 114 games for the club, Asante scored 54 goals and added 44 assists, becoming the club's all time leading goal scorer and assister as well as being the leagues first and only back-to-back MVP (2019 & 2020). His four years at Phoenix saw him win 5 titles including winning the USL Championship Regular Season in 2019 and winning the Western Conference twice in 2019 and 2021.

"Solo is the gold standard when it comes to a USL career" said Texoma FC President Ben Watson. "Time and again, he's proven his quality on the pitch, but just as importantly, he brings a veteran presence to our new squad. We couldn't be more grateful that he's chosen to be part of what we're building here at TFC."

"Solo Week" festivities will carry on into Texoma FC's USL Jägermeister Cup clash against Phoenix Rising on Saturday, June 28 as the club will acknowledge and celebrate the career of Solomon Asante in front of everyone at Bearcat Stadium.







