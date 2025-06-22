Los Pájaros Win It at the Death

June 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN,TX - Texoma FC (4-3-5, 15 Points) defeat #2 ranked Charlotte Independence (7-3-3, 24 Points) at the death in a 3-2 thriller.

Match Recap

Goal 45' - Ajmeer Spengler; Asst. Maciej Bortniczuk (TXO)

Yellow Card 61' - Rafael Jauregui (CLT)

Substitution 63' - Christopher Jaimei & Juan Moreno - ON; Jon Bakero & Omar Ciss - OFF (CLT)

Substitution 66' - Donald Benamna - ON; Brandon McManus - OFF (TXO)

Goal 66' - Luke McCormick; Asst. Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Goal 76' - Fabrice Ngah (CLT)

Yellow Card 76' - Christian Chaney (CLT)

Yellow Card 79' - Javen Romero (CLT)

Yellow Card 83' - Angelo Calfo (TXO)

Substitution 84' - Tresor Mbuyu - ON; Javen Romero - OFF (CLT)

Substitution 88' - Lamin Jawneh, Patrick Staszewski, & Reid Valentine - ON; Will Perkins, Luke McCormick, & Preston Kilwien - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 90' - Lamin Jawneh(TXO)

Penalty Goal 90+2' - Christian Chaney (CLT)

Goal 90+6' - Solomon Asante; Asst. Lamin Jawneh (TXO)

Substitution 90+8' - Leland Gray - ON; Solomon Asante - OFF (TXO)

You Come at the King, You Best Not Miss

Texoma FC has extended their undefeated record to 6 games in a row against #2 ranked Charlotte Independence, earning the teams win back after their previous encounter in early May. The game didn't get off to the best of starts as defender Davey Mason got injured during warmups and was replaced by Maciej Bortniczuk right before kick-off. Despite a pre-game scare, Los Pájaros top goal scorer Ajmeer Spengler scored his 5th goal of the season to bring the first half to a close at 1-0 to Texoma.

The beginning of the second half kicked the game into the next gear as Englishman Luke McCormick scored his 2nd goal in just as many games to put Los Pájaros up 2-0. The drama wouldn't end there as Charlotte's Fabrice Ngah pulled one back to make it 2-1 in the 76 minute. The physicality and desire to win from both sides was on full display as both teams traded blows (and yellow cards). Just as the game was nearing its conclusion, a late penalty was awarded to the Jacks; a similar result to both sides' last meeting in May. It was Fresno native Christian Chaney who scored to draw both sides level in the 92nd minute. With seemingly no more opportunities to win the game, up stepped 2 time USL Championship MVP Solomon Asante to score in the 96th minute to earn Los Pájaros all 3 points.

Shot on Goal? They've Already Scored

Tonight's match saw Los Pájaros continue an interesting trend when it comes to shots. In Texoma's last 6 matches, the team hasn't had many shots, ranking 10th out of 14l. But regardless of that statistic what becomes incredibly impressive is the team's conversion rate. Today, the team ranks 3rd best for conversion rate alongside sides like AV Alta and Richmond Kickers. Tonight's match proved no different as out of the team's 4 shots on target, 3 goals were scored. If one inference can be made based off recent performances, almost every shot on goal for Los Pájaros equals a goal.

More Than Just a Game

Tonight, the Texoma FC and Charlotte Independence players walked out with children from The Owen Foundation. The Owen Foundation was founded with a mission to support families with Autism and other special abilities in the community. The Foundation focuses on education, awareness, and fostering inclusiveness to create a more accepting and cohesive community for Autism families.This week, in collaboration with Texoma FC and the Texoma FC Foundation, the Owen Foundation held an all-inclusive Soccer Camp in Sherman, TX culminating in participants walking out with both teams.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC return to Bearcat Stadium to face USL Championship side Phoenix Rising in USL Jägermeister Cup action Saturday, June 28 for Solo Appreciation Week. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM CST.







