Match Preview: FMFC vs. Union Omaha

April 30, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC takes on Union Omaha at Breese Stevens Field this Saturday, May 3rd, at 5pm.

After a loss to USL Championship team, Indy Eleven, the Mingos look to bounce back and defend their home field as they take on regional rival, Union Omaha. FMFC Forward, Derek Gebhard, will continue his hunt for the title of All-Time Leading Goal-Scorer for the club as he sits just two goals short. Omaha comes into the match hoping to flip the script on their slow start to the season. Having been held scoreless in three of their four league matches, Omaha looks to change the narrative around their subpar league play.

FMFC VS. INDY ELEVEN RECAP

The match started with a ferocious pace from each team, as both Forward Madison FC and Indy Eleven pressed the ball in each other's defensive thirds consistently throughout the first half. The Mingos put the pressure on Indy early, firing off multiple shots on target in the first 20 minutes of the match. As both sides grappled for possession, the Mingos were able to play their game and control the first half's possession 53% to 47%. While both sides had multiple great looks on goal, neither team was able to pull ahead due in part to the phenomenal defensive work from the Mingos' back line and Goalkeeper, Bernd Schipmann.

The first 25 minutes of the second half echoed that of the first, with neither side being able to pull away from the other despite a handful of corners and multiple great looks from the Mingos. Indy Eleven would be the first to find the back of the net, however, scoring their first goal in the match's 69th minute. Despite Forward Madison's tenacious attacks to pull even, Indy Eleven would go on to win the first round matchup of the USL Jägermeister Cup 4-0, with goals being scored in the 72nd, 84th, and 93rd minutes.

"Look, it's not crisis time," said Head Coach and Technical Director Matt Glasear. "We lost to a good Championship team [and] they obviously capitalized on the mistakes that we made but look, there's a long way to go. We've got a really good chance to get it right."

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Forward will look to hold strong defensively and capitalize on scoring opportunities this Saturday against Union Omaha with the following Keys to the Match:

Retain defensive shape: Ensuring that Omaha does not get good looks on goal by breaking through the Mingo's defensive line is a must. Keeping a strong defensive shape will limit these chances for Omaha.

Convert on set pieces: Capitalizing on promising offensive set pieces is crucial to the Gos taking control of the match. Having had success earlier in the season, Forward will look to continue converting their set pieces this Saturday.

Create consistent offensive opportunities: Creating more offensive opportunities and looks on goal will keep the momentum in favor of the Mingos. Controlling the momentum of the match is key to Forward's success.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC is back at Breese Stevens Field on May 24th at 6pm as they take on Portland Hearts of Pine. Don't miss out on the action, get your tickets here!

SNAPSHOT: #MADvsOMA

Saturday, May 3rd, 2025

5:00 pm CST kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

OMA: 1-2-0

MAD: 1-1-2

