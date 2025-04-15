Tormenta FC Falls to Charleston Battery in Third Round of U.S. Open
April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release
CHARLESTON, SC. - Just 72 hours after a hard-fought home win, South Georgia Tormenta FC returned to the pitch on Tuesday night in the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The quick turnaround proved difficult as the Ibis fell 4-0 to USL Championship side Charleston Battery at Patriots Point.
The match began with bright moments for Tormenta FC, including a dangerous cross from forward Niall Reid-Stephen in the 20th minute, nearly connecting with Sebastián Vivas inside the box. Despite early pressure, it was Charleston who capitalized early on.
Battery midfielder Chris Allan opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a curling effort from outside the box. Just before halftime, Viggo Ortiz doubled Charleston's lead in stoppage time with a well-placed finish, giving the home side a 2-0 advantage at the break.
Ortiz went on to complete a second-half hat trick, scoring again in the 52nd and 70th minutes to seal the result for the hosts and end Tormenta FC's 2025 Open Cup campaign.
Despite the scoreline, Tormenta showed moments of promise and grit, battling through a physically and mentally demanding stretch of three matches in eight days.
Coming Up Next: The Ibis continue their road stretch with a league match at Charlotte Independence on Saturday, April 19, before returning home for Paws and Claws Night on Saturday, April 26, against Greenville Triumph SC.
Tormenta FC 0-4 Charleston Battery
Scoring Summary:
CHS: 32', Chris Allan
CHS: 45+', Viggo Ortiz
CHS: 52', Viggo Ortiz
CHS: 70', Viggo Ortiz
Misconduct Summary:
CHS: 17', Josh Drack (Yellow)
CHS: 19', Ben Pirmann (Yellow)
CHS: 23', Chris Allen (Yellow)
TRM: 25', Sebastian Vivas (Yellow)
TRM: 57', Mason Tunbridge (Yellow)
TRM: 68', Gabriel Alves (Yellow)
CHS: 78', Zeke Soto (Yellow)
TRM: 90+', Aaron Walker (Yellow)
TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Callum Stretch, Anatolie Prepelita, Thabo Nare, Joseph Perez, Gabriel Cabral, Conor Doyle (C), Mason Tunbridge, Sebastian Vivas, Yaniv Bazini, Niall Reid-Stephen
CHA Starting XI: Christian Garner, Mark Segbers, Joey Akpunonu, Nathan Dossantos, Josh Drack, Johnny Klein, Chris Allan, Emilio Ycaza (C), Arturo Rodriguez, Jackson Conway, MD Myers
