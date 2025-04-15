Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs San Antonio FC at Caniglia Field

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







It's match day in Omaha once again! After triumphs over Flatirons FC and Des Moines Menace, your Owls are once again soaring into the U.S. Open Cup Third Round match against USL Championship opposition. This time, instead of Head Coach Dominic Casciato's old team in El Paso, our foes this year are a ways east on I-10, being San Antonio FC. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and kick-off will be at 7:00 p.m.

Take a look at everything you need to know before you go!

PREVIEW: SAN ANTONIO FC

The Owls have never faced San Antonio FC before, although they will travel to San Antonio in late June for a USL Jägermeister Cup match later in the season. San Antonio FC began their season with four straight wins, but have since lost their last two USL Championship matches, including a 2-1 loss this past weekend to Miami FC. San Antonio are entering the Open Cup this round, so they don't have any recent cup matches to draw off of, but their last win in the U.S. Open Cup was an extra-time upset of MLS' Austin FC in 2022. They would fall to an 82nd minute goal by Houston Dynamo in the next round, and have lost to Nashville SC and Indy Eleven in the last couple years.

The X-factor for San Antonio will be attacker Jorge Hernández, who not only leads the team with three goals (in five shots), but his 17 chances created are tops in the entire USL Championship. Meanwhile, Union Omaha may count on Sergio Ors Navarro to keep up a promising start to his pro career. He notched a goal and an assist in his Owls debut against South Georgia Tormenta FC, and had two of the best chances of scoring in an overall frustrating loss to Richmond last week.

DIGITAL TICKETING

All pre-purchased tickets at Caniglia Field are digital and can be accessed through your Union Omaha Ticket Account. Tickets must be shown at the gate for entry, please have them pulled up on your phone when you walk to the entrance.

The Ticket Sale Windows at the northwest and southwest entrances will open at 5:00 p.m. on match day.

Single-match ticket buyers will have access to GA seating in the bleacher area (purple area in the image above). Season ticket members will have access to purchase tickets in the reserved section with seatbacks in the middle of the bleacher area (orange area in the image above).

Please refer any ticketing questions to Jordan Yerem at jordany@unionomaha.com.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Caniglia Field will enforce a Clear Bag Policy for this match to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION

Parking will be free to all in the garage and other lots around the UNO campus. The East Garage (P1 on the map below) will be the closest to park in for entering the stadium and will open at 4:00 p.m. See the map below for parking and stadium entrance.

If you're looking for public transportation options, ORBT runs on Dodge Street from Westroads to downtown and has a bus stop on the UNO campus. For more details on schedule and prices, please visit the ORBT website.

TAILGATING

Alcohol will be sold at Caniglia Field beer garden on the SW field-level concourse. Concessions will also be available here. Tailgating is permitted, however tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout UNO lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

CONCESSIONS

All concession locations will be operated without cash sales. Fans can purchase food and/or drinks at the locations noted with the green "C" on the above UNO Map. The SW concourse will feature a selection of food vendors, including Godfathers Pizza and Chick-Fil-A.

TEAM STORE

A limited selection of Union Omaha merchandise, including both of our 2025 kits, will be available at Caniglia Field on the northwest side of the field-level concourse.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Location: Caniglia Field, 6201 Maverick Plz., Omaha, NE 68182

Opponent: San Antonio FC

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: https://www.paramountplus.com/collections/sports-hub/

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvSA

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.