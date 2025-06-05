Union Omaha Soccer Club Releases Exclusive 311-Themed Jersey

June 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has released their exclusive 311-themed jersey ahead of next week's 311 Night match.

The club partnered with Omaha-bred rock band 311 to release a special jersey for the night, which the team will be wearing as they take on rivals Greenville Triumph SC at 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 12th at Werner Park. This evocative jersey was designed by Nick Hexum, lead singer of 311. The jersey plays into 311's roots with a vivid look at the Omaha skyline as it stretches into space above. It features both club and band logos, as well as a Spotify code for 311's discography.

Said Union Omaha CEO and managing partner Gary Green, "311 has always been synonymous with Omaha's creative spirit, and having Nick Hexum design this special jersey for 311 Night is a great example of how music and sports can come together to celebrate our city's identity. His creative touch and unprecedented live performance make this a truly unique night for our fans and for Nick. We're proud to honor 311's legacy and their impact on Omaha."

Fans can purchase the jersey right now at Union Omaha's online shop. A limited number of these special-edition jerseys will also be available for fans to purchase at the Storm Front Team Store on the night of the match. Fans wearing the jersey or other 311 gear will be able to receive an autograph from Nick Hexum during the match.

"I am so thrilled to be part of the ownership team!" said Nick Hexum, lead singer of 311. "Soccer is a big part of our family life. I love the motto of 'one means all.' It fits so well with 311's message of unity, and it's great to be doing our first ever cobranded jersey that I helped design! I'm looking forward to the match and the mini concert!"

Union Omaha's next home match is their Thursday, June 12th fixture with rivals Greenville Triumph SC, at 7:00pm. Tickets, including season and mini plans, are available at unionomaha.com or by calling 402-738-5100.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 5, 2025

Union Omaha Soccer Club Releases Exclusive 311-Themed Jersey - Union Omaha

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.