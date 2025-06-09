Union Omaha Updates - Week of 311 Night

Thursday, June 12th is our 311 Night! We'll be facing off against our old rivals Greenville Triumph SC at 7:00pm in a battle for The Belt, in their first face-off since the 2024 USL League One semifinals. However, in a very literal sense the headliner is off the pitch. 311 lead singer Nick Hexum will be in attendance, and he's performing a short acoustic set postmatch. Hexum, a minority owner of the club, will also be signing autographs pre-match.

On Friday, Union Omaha released a co-branded jersey with 311. Hexum helped design this kit that features a spacey aesthetic behind the Omaha skyline. The club sold out of their initial run within hours, with another batch of the jerseys currently available for preorder.

The club are far from done making moves from a player standpoint as well. On Friday, they announced the arrival of Pato Botello Faz on a 25-day contract. The striker is returning from an injury layoff, but had previously played with Las Vegas Lights FC and Detroit City FC in the USL Championship and will be looking to bring a combination of scoring touch and physicality to the Owls' attack.

Finally, in case you missed it, we defeated our other rivals Forward Madison FC over the weekend thanks to an absolute stunner. Isidro "Chelo" Martinez, a former Madison player, scored an incredible goal from the center circle that made it onto yesterday's SportsCenter Top 10 Plays! That would be the difference in a typically tense 1-0 result.







