Owls Win Another Rivalry Match with a 1-0 Result

June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Papillion, Nebr. - It's felt like a bit of a throwback of late for the Owls, with now two straight 1-0 victories against rivals.

"I think the guys showed a lot of character, a lot of spirit, and a lot of heart to come away with a win," said Head Coach Dominic Casciato.

Rather than a tale of two halves, though, this match could be divided into thirds. It didn't quite follow the traditional three-act structure, but a savvy screenwriter could adapt it for such purposes if they so choose.

They may struggle to find much in "Act 1," however, with even Coach Dom admitting the team wasn't at their best. Each side managed only two shots apiece, with the only one of note being Greenville attacker Rodrigo Robles' nightmare-inducing miss. On the second phase of a throw-in, the ball was headed down to Robles with seemingly a wide open net. But, between Anderson Holt's closing speed and Robles opening his body far too much, the shot was shanked well wide and the crisis was averted.

The second act was where the action was. Omaha began to bed into the game, even if their possession stats didn't quite beget big chances on goal. Then, they carved the one opening they needed.

After a tussle in midfield, the ball fell to holding midfielder Max Schneider. The German skated by one Triumph player and drew in another to clear Isidro Martinez to run in behind on the fringe of the penalty area. Martinez took a touch before putting the ball across, where Sergio Ors Navarro was sandwiched by two defenders. He was the only one to latch on, though, sliding in at the near post to stab home a crucial goal for the Owls in the 40th minute.

Ors Navarro would get a chance at a brace handed to him on a silver platter not even a minute into the second half, when Dion Acoff did Dion Acoff things and put in a pinpoint cross from the byline to a wide open Ors Navarro just outside the six-yard box. The Spaniard tried too hard to place it, though, seeing his header bound wide.

Greenville was in the process of wresting the possession battle, though, and they would get a serious leg up by the hour mark of the match. Marco Milanese, who'd earned a yellow card in the first half for a sliding challenge, went back to the same well and came up with a red card instead of the ball, putting Omaha at ten men for the remaining 30 minutes plus change. With Samuel Owusu having been subbed off for an injury not five minutes into the match, it was not an ideal situation for Los Búhos to endure on the defensive end.

And yet, they did. Act Three was a stalwart show of defending, with Owls garrisoned in their own half to stave off an attack that had burned them for three goals in their last encounter.

"I think the way the guys adjusted after going down to ten men, with our defensive shape, our discipline, our willingness to put our bodies on the line was tremendous," said Coach Dom. He proceeded to give a special shout-out to midfielder Brandon Knapp, who was substituted on for Owusu extremely early and had to fill in as an auxiliary right back for 85+ minutes. "His performance was outstanding, and he really stood up and helped the team. That's what we're looking for from all of our players."

Save for one stunning stop by Rashid Nuhu, it's not as though the Búhos truly came under siege. Their pressing and prescience allowed them to step in and prevent chances being created to begin with, creating a cycle of clearing and resetting that held their rivals at arm's length for the remainder of the match.

Said Anderson Holt, the lone center back left standing by the end of the night, "Tonight's game was all about heart, and it showed what Omaha stands for. We did this for our fans. It's great to be back home, and we're just hoping that we can keep doing that throughout the rest of the season."

With 311's Nick Hexum looking on and readying himself for an acoustic set post-match, the Owls put on a suitably platinum effort to see out the result, making for a night many will wish they could trap in amber.

There's no rest for Union Omaha, however. The Owls will be hopping a flight up to Portland, Maine for the first time to square off against Portland Hearts of Pine. That match will be this Sunday, June 15th, at 5pm central time. After that, Union Omaha returns home for our Pride Night match against Richmond Kickers on Wednesday, June 25th at 7pm. It will also be our first Pups at the Pitch night of the year, so bring your furry friends along as well!

2025 season ticket memberships are still available on Union Omaha's website, or by calling the ticket office at 402-738-5100.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.