A Night of Storytelling and Soccer: Hearts of Pine Premieres How We Get There at Lincoln Theater

June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Damariscotta, ME - On Saturday, June 7, Portland Hearts of Pine hosted a one-of-a-kind evening at the historic Lincoln Theater, premiering their newest short film, How We Get There, the latest installment in the Hearts of Maine mini-documentary series.

The event drew a full house, with attendees filling the downtown Damariscotta venue for a night that combined cinematic storytelling, community, and live sport. Before the film began, attendees enjoyed fresh Norumbega Oysters and browsed a pop-up stand featuring a limited selection of Hearts merchandise.

Set against the backdrop of the Damariscotta River, How We Get There follows Jon, a local oyster farmer navigating fatherhood and inter generational healing. The story takes an emotional turn when his young son invites him to his first professional soccer match - an invitation sealed by six simple words:

"I would stand in a hurricane for this team."

Following the screening, the crowd stayed on for a live-streamed watch party as Hearts took on the Chattanooga Red Wolves - the first time in the Lincoln's long history that a film premiere was paired with live professional soccer.

The evening reflected what makes this club different: the connection between people, the power of place, and the belief that stories - like teams - are built one moment at a time.

How We Get There premiered on YouTube the following evening, Sunday, June 9, and is now available to stream.







