Charlotte Independence Add Experienced Nigerian Ogenyi Onazi to Roster

April 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence have announced that the team has added Nigerian midfielder Ogenyi Onazi to the roster. Onazi, 32, most recently played for Serie D club Avezzano in 2023-24.

A veteran midfielder with loads of experience, Onazi amassed 76 appearances for Serie A side Lazio from 2012-16 after spending time in their youth system, scoring four goals over that time period. He then moved to Turkey and played for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League, playing in 69 matches from 2016-19.

Onazi made 52 appearances for the Nigeria senior national team from 2012-2018. Onazi played in both the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup for his home country. He scored his first international goal in his second international match in a friendly win over Venezuela.

The well-traveled midfielder has spent time playing in Nigeria, Denmark, Lithuania, Bahrain, and Hong Kong in his professional career before now adding the United States to his list.

