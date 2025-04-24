Spokane Velocity FC to Compete in USL 2025 Jägermeister Cup: What You Need to Know

April 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Velocity FC is gearing up for another appearance in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup, bringing high-stakes, World Cup-style action back to the USL regular season for a second straight year!

Velocity FC, one of the just two League One teams, is set to battle in Group One of the first stage. The Jägermeister Cup, which kicked off in 2024, features 38 top-tier professional men's soccer clubs, all vying for glory through a fast-paced tournament structure designed to electrify fans across the country.

Each team will face off in four intense group stage matches-two at home and two away-beginning April 26 and running through the weekend of July 26. From there, the drama only builds: a knockout-style draw will set the stage for the single-elimination rounds, with the final showdown set for the weekend of October 4, 2025.

After a challenging 2024 Cup campaign (1-5-2), Velocity FC returns hungrier than ever, ready to turn the tide and make a deep run in this year's tournament. Get ready for electric atmospheres, fierce rivalries, and unforgettable moments-the Jägermeister Cup is back, and Spokane is all in.

USL League One President Lee O'Neill previously emphasized the league's commitment to innovation, stating:

"USL League One is always looking to provide unique experiences for players and fans, and this new cup competition falls right in line with that." O'Neill continued: "The cup matches will be dramatic and competitive, emphasizing the passionate rivalries in the league and providing our fans with new reasons to support their club all year long."

Spokane Velocity FC 2025 Jägermeister Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Home Matches:

Sunday, April 27 vs Oakland Roots SC - 4:00 PM PT

Sunday, July 27 vs TBD - 7:00 PM PT

Away Matches:

Wednesday, May 28 at Monterey Bay FC - 7:00 PM PT

Saturday, June 28 at TBD - 7:30 PM PT

Velocity FC Head Coach Leigh Veidman shared his thoughts on the team's return to the competition: "Jägermeister Cup had shown last year it can be an exciting tournament format for the fans. Forcing teams to play for a win and if it's a draw, we go to penalties at the end. Now it gets even more exciting that we get to play USL Championship teams and test ourselves against the league above."

Points earned during the group stage will determine placement in the knockout rounds.

Don't miss out on all the Jägermeister Cup excitement and join Velocity FC on the pitch for the first-round home match! Purchase your tickets today at:

https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.