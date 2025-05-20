FC Naples Turns Focus to Home Match After Hard-Fought Battle in Portland

May 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Naples, FL - FC Naples continued its inaugural USL League One season on the road Saturday evening in a closely contested match against Portland Hearts of Pine at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland, Maine. Despite a determined effort and a second-half equalizer from midfielder #22 Luka Prpa, FC Naples ultimately fell 2-1.

The match saw an early setback when goalkeeper #18 Joel Serrano received a red card in the 8th minute, forcing FC Naples to play down a man for the remainder of the match. Portland capitalized late in the first half in the 43rd minute.

FC Naples responded with determination in the second half. Prpa's equalizer in the 56th minute- his first league goal of the season- sparked life into the visitors. Despite several promising chances and a hard-fought team performance, Portland got back in front in the 75th minute to seal the result.

Head Coach Matt Poland praised his squad's resilience and second-half performance, stating, "I am proud of the guys work rate and focus after going down a man. In the second half, we created some very dangerous chances. There were many positives from the second half that we can take into our next match."

May 25 - FC Naples vs. Union Omaha - 7:30 PM EST

FC Naples returns home for their only home match in May on Sunday, May 25th, when they host Union Omaha at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. The match marks a key moment in the team's season, offering a chance to bounce back in front of their home supporters.

Looking ahead, Coach Poland emphasized the importance of preparation, "Omaha is a very well-organized team. They do not concede many goals, and they can be dynamic in their attack. We will focus this week on getting back to our identity of who we want to be on both sides of the ball."

After weeks on the road, this match will be a key moment in the season, and the team is calling on all supporters to show up and show out for an electric night of professional soccer in Naples. Tickets are available online at www.fcnaples.com/tickets, and supporters are encouraged to arrive early to experience the full matchday atmosphere and secure the best seats.







