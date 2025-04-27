FC Naples Makes History with Landmark Win over USL Champions Charleston Battery

April 27, 2025

Naples, FL - FC Naples delivered a statement performance on Saturday night in front of a crowd of over 4,000 fans, defeating the reigning USL Championship winners Charleston Battery 1-0 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex during the opening match of the Jägermeister Cup.

Facing off against a club from a higher division, FC Naples rose to the challenge with a fearless display of composure, heart, and quality. The breakthrough came in the 18th minute when #9 Karsen Henderlong calmly finished a clinical assist from #10 Jayden Onen, sending the home crowd into celebration.

From there, FC Naples showed remarkable maturity, discipline, and grit. The defensive unit stood strong against Charleston's pressure, with goalkeeper #1 Lalo Delgado earning a clean sheet and defenders #25 Jake Dengler, #2 Brecc Evans, #4 Max Glasser, and #3 Julian Cisneros anchoring the back line with confidence and resilience. Delgado and the defense ensured Charleston's offensive efforts were stifled throughout the match.

Adding to the atmosphere, the halftime break featured a heartfelt marriage proposal on the field. This moment highlighted how much FC Naples has already come to mean to the community it represents.

Head Coach Matt Poland spoke about the team's effort, stating, "We had some good chances in the first half that we didn't quite finish, which made things a little tougher than they needed to be. But scoring the goal and keeping a shutout at home was exactly the way we wanted to get back on track."

Building on the momentum and confidence from this historic victory, fueled by the unwavering support of FC Naples' passionate fans, whose energy lifted the team throughout the match, the team members now shift focus to a pivotal stretch of three consecutive away games as they continue their journey in the inaugural season.

Defender Max Glasser expressed his excitement about facing AV ALTA FC in his home state next week, "I'm thrilled to be playing in California, my home state. This win is a big one for us, and with the quick turnaround, we'll carry this momentum into the next match. It's all about staying focused, moving forward, and preparing for what's ahead."

FC Naples will return home for the only match in May at Paradise Coast Sports Complex:

May 25th - FC Naples vs. Union Omaha (7:30 PM EST) - FC Naples looks to maintain their spot at the top of the leaderboard in a crucial League One showdown, as they push to extend their momentum and keep their home-field advantage.

FC Naples calls on all fans to be part of these historic home matches. Tickets are available online at www.fcnaples.com/tickets, and supporters are encouraged to arrive early to experience the full matchday atmosphere and secure the best seats.

