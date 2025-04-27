Rhode Island FC Tops WSC Home Opener 4-1 in Jägermeister Cup

Frank Nodarse and JJ Williams scored just three minutes apart, in the 24th and twenty seventh minute of the first half to break open a tight scoreless match and give visiting Rhode Island FC a 2-O lead on their way to a 4-1 win Sunday afternoon in a first round Jägermeister Cup match at the Stadium at Memorial Field. It marked their second loss to a USL Championship squad this month, with the other being a 3-1 loss at Detroit City FC in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Jonathan Bolanos got WSC on the board in the 84th minute to avert the shutout.

Williams added his second goal of the match in the 64th minute, while Maxi Rodriguez added the fourth score before a crowd of 2,7 83 in the home opener for WSC. WSC will play at Spokane Velocity on May 4, before beginning a six match USL League One homestand on May 10 against Charlotte Independence.

