FC Naples Shows Heart in U.S. Open Cup Battle against Tampa Bay Rowdies

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Naples, FL - FC Naples delivered a performance full of heart and determination on Wednesday night, taking USL Championship's Tampa Bay Rowdies to the limit in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The match ended 1-1 after extra time, with Tampa Bay narrowly advancing after 10 rounds of penalty shots (8-9).

FC Naples found the back of the net in the 27th minute when #22 Luka Prpa calmly finished a clinical assist from Jayden Onen, responding just one minute after Tampa Bay opened the scoring. The equalizer electrified the home crowd and sparked a back-and-forth battle that would stretch across 120 intense minutes.

FC Naples' defensive unit showed composure, discipline, and grit, turning away waves of Tampa Bay pressure and forcing the visitors to work for every opportunity. Goalkeeper #1 Lalo Delgado made crucial saves, while defenders #25 Jake Dengler, #2 Brecc Evans, and #3 Julian Cisneros anchored the team confidently and resiliently.

With the score tied at the end of regulation and extra time, the match moved to an intense penalty shootout. FC Naples showed tremendous composure and fight, converting eight penalties in front of their home fans before falling in the ninth round.

Head Coach Matt Poland commented about the team's performance, stating, "I'm proud of the guys. They fought. They battled. We had some chances that I'm sure we wish we had scored. Anytime you get into penalty kicks, it's a flip of a coin. I'm very proud of the team for taking the Tampa Bay Rowdies to penalty kicks."

FC Naples and the Tampa Bay Rowdies will face off once again at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex on the 4th of July during the Jägermeister Cup. Until then, the team will shift its focus back to USL League One competition, energized by the experience and ready to continue writing its historic first season with two crucial matches at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

April 19 - FC Naples vs. One Knoxville SC (7:00 PM EST) - Another vital League One match as FC Naples continues its pursuit of the top of the table and maintains momentum in front of the home fans.

April 26 - FC Naples vs. Charleston Battery - Jägermeister Cup (7:00 PM EST) - FC Naples makes its debut in the Jägermeister Cup with a thrilling matchup against USL Championship Charleston Battery. This marks the first game of the new midseason tournament and a unique opportunity for the club to shine on a national stage.

FC Naples calls on all fans to be part of these historic home matches. Tickets are available online at www.fcnaples.com/tickets, and supporters are encouraged to arrive early to experience the full matchday atmosphere and secure the best seats.

