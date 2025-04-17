Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Triumphs over Las Vegas Lights FC in U.S. Open Cup Thriller

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - In a heart-pounding Third Round match of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC pulled off a stunning upset Tuesday night, defeating USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights FC in a 4-3 penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw at Cashman Field in Las Vegas.

The victory propels the Red Wolves into the Round of 32, where they will face Major League Soccer's Nashville SC - marking a historic milestone for the Scenic City's soccer faithful.

Battle of Resilience

Representing USL League One, the Red Wolves entered the match as underdogs against a Las Vegas side boasting the best defensive record in the USL Championship. Undeterred, Chattanooga struck first in the 19th minute, when Zahir Vazquez curled a stunning shot past the keeper to give the visitors an early 1-0 lead.

Las Vegas equalized late in the first half on a questionable penalty call. But just minutes into the second half, Chattanooga earned a penalty of their own, and Pedro Hernandez coolly converted in the 48th minute to restore the lead. The Lights found a second equalizer in the 63rd minute, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

Penalty Shootout Heroics

After 120 minutes of intense action, the match went to penalties. Goalkeeper Ricardo Jerez - the hero of Chattanooga's Second Round shootout win over local rivals Chattanooga FC - stepped up again, making a decisive diving save on Las Vegas' final attempt to seal the 4-3 shootout victory.

"I just trusted my instincts," said Jerez. "This team has heart, and we showed it tonight. We're ready for the Round of 32."

Coach Mackenzie's Pride

Head coach Scott Mackenzie praised his team's resilience and mental toughness.

"After the 90, I knew we were going to win the game," Mackenzie said. "That group - they are absolute mentality monsters."

Tuesday's win follows Chattanooga's Second Round triumph over Chattanooga FC, further establishing the Red Wolves as a side that thrives under pressure.

Looking Ahead to Nashville SC

With a Round of 32 matchup against MLS powerhouse Nashville SC on the horizon, Chattanooga prepares for what will be one of the biggest matches in club history.

"We're hungry for more," Mackenzie said. "Nashville is a big challenge, but we're ready to fight."

Before their U.S. Open Cup showdown, the Red Wolves return to USL League One play this Saturday, April 19, hosting Greenville Triumph at CHI Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are available at www.chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com/tickets.

For now, Chattanooga celebrates a historic night - and an unforgettable step forward in their U.S. Open Cup journey.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.