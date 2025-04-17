Richmond Kickers Unveil 'City Kit', Third Jersey for 2025 Season

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers are excited to unveil The City Kit as the alternate jersey of 2025, featuring a custom blue hummel kit with a white collar and red and white detailing throughout the kit. The design draws inspiration from Richmond City's flag and also includes an homage to the Richmond Kickers supporters' group with the collar lining embossed with 'Stand Up For Richmond'.

Ukrop's Homestyle Foods returns as the front-of-jersey sponsor for a fifth-straight season, Bon Secours returns as the back-of-jersey sponsor for an 11th-straight season, and Nightingale Ice Cream returns as the back collar sponsor for a third-straight season.

In addition to the three returning jersey partners, the Kickers are pleased to announce that this year Las Abogadas RVA, joins as a first-time sleeve sponsor for the club.

"All three of our jerseys this season feature the same four incredible local businesses who continue to be great supporters and partners of ours throughout the season," Richmond Kickers Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Drew Norris said. "Ukrop's and Bon Secours have worked tirelessly to support us for many years in a multitude of ways, and we're thrilled to continue building our relationships with Nightingale Ice Cream as well as start an exciting new relationship with Las Abogadas RVA. We're grateful to these partners as they help us continue to bring an exciting local soccer experience to the Richmond region."

The kit features a white flat collar with a bright red button. The button matches the collar fusing underneath it and both pops of red tie in the club's primary color. The interlocking RK on the chest is pulled from the innermost circle of the crest and the shape of the right legs of both letters, reflects the Richmond falls, upon which the city was founded.

The fall line reference lies next to the 93 as it does in the crest, tying the city's founding to the club's founding year (1993). The white and red stripes at the end of the sleeves mirror the blue, white and red color blocks on the city flag and further mark just how synonymous the club is with Richmond itself.

The City Kit will make its debut on April 19, at 6 p.m. when the Kickers host 'For the W' Night at City Stadium and is accompanied by matching blue shorts and pristine white socks.

Ukrop's has been a long-time supporter of the Kickers. From their roots as a grocery store started in 1937, to beloved national food manufacturer and a local Market Hall of today, Ukrop's has always strived to nourish the lives of their customers and their communities.

"Ukrop's support of soccer began in 1981 with the inaugural Richmond Invitational Indoor Soccer Tournament which attracted top youth teams from outside our region," Ukrop's Chairman and CEO Bobby Ukrop said. "We have been pleased to be involved in helping support the amazing growth in soccer in RVA and sports tourism for more than four decades."

Bon Secours continues its 11th year as a partner of the Kickers. As the Official Healthcare Services Provider of the Richmond Kickers, Bon Secours brings a full spectrum of high-quality sports medicine care and services to both the Kickers' professional team and academy players, including concussion awareness and management, orthopedic care, sports performance services, physical therapy, safety education, and injury prevention practices.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the Richmond Kickers for an 11th season, and we are proud of the work we have done together for a decade to strengthen the health of our community by helping Richmond's youth stay active." Ryan Stuhlreyer, Bon Secours Richmond Vice President of Service Line Strategy said.

Las Abogadas RVA, is a full-service immigration law firm with the mission of helping clients achieve their American dreams through immigration. Founded by attorney Miriam Airington-Fisher, the firm provides multilingual legal services for families, businesses, and individuals in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. As a Certified B Corporation, Las Abogadas RVA upholds the highest standards of social responsibility, fighting for fairness, dignity, and a secure future for families and individuals looking for a secure future in the U.S.

"At Las Abogadas RVA, we believe in the power of community," Miriam Airington-Fischer, CEO of Las Abogadas RVA, said. "We're proud to support the Richmond Kickers--an organization that brings people together through the love of soccer. Just like the Kickers fight for every goal on the field, we fight for our clients every day, because dedication, teamwork, and passion make all the difference. We're excited to cheer them on this season -- Let's go, Richmond!"

Founded in 2016 from the humble beginnings of a now-closed restaurant pool hall, Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches quickly became a Richmond, Virginia staple. Today, this burgeoning ice cream empire, led by culinary duo Hannah Pollack and Xavier Meers, is expanding into major retailers, restaurants, and event venues across the United States. Handcrafted in small batches, Nightingale ice cream sandwiches include 14% butterfat ice cream, freshly baked cookies & homemade inclusions. Joyful & indulgent, Nightingale is incomparable to any other ice cream novelty, evoking tastes of childhood with elevated flavors & sophistication. Nightingale is now found at over 4,500 chain and independent grocers nationwide, including Kroger, The Fresh Market, and Harris Teeter. Learn more at nightingaleicecream.com.

"Spread joy, RVA! GO KICKERS & Eat Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches!"

