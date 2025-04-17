Zoo Knoxville Named Official Zoo of One Knoxville SC to Kickstart a Multi-Year Partnership

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - As One Knoxville SC kicks off its 2025 USL League One and W League seasons, Zoo Knoxville is thrilled to announce its role as the Official Zoo of One Knoxville SC. The partnership brings together two powerful Knoxville institutions to create fun, engaging opportunities for fans to connect with both the Zoo and their hometown soccer team.

"Partnering with One Knox feels like a natural fit," said Jamie Schneider, Director of Marketing & Sales at Zoo Knoxville. "We both care deeply about this community, and this partnership lets us create new ways for families and fans to connect-with each other, with animals, and with the spirit of Knoxville."

Throughout the season, Zoo Knoxville will be part of the action at One Knox matches with fun and exciting in-game activations and promotions designed to surprise and delight fans.

Coming Up:

One Knox Day at the Zoo. The team will visit Zoo Knoxville for a special takeover event, giving fans a chance to meet players, enjoy family-friendly activities, and celebrate the partnership in the heart of the Zoo.

Presenting Partner of Zoo Knoxville's New Ostrich Exhibit. Zoo Knoxville's upcoming exhibit will feature adolescent ostriches and highlight One Knox as the Official Exhibit Partner. The collaboration draws a fun connection between the team's fast-paced play and the incredible speed of these unique birds.

July 19 - America Night at One Knox SC, Presented by Zoo Knoxville. A high-energy game packed with Zoo Knoxville flair-from themed match-day moments to post-game fireworks-as the Zoo steps in as presenting sponsor.

Fans can also look forward to cross-promotional content, exclusive discounts for wearing One Knox gear to the Zoo, and more collaborative efforts designed to bring the community together through shared experiences.

"Elevating our matchday experience will be made a whole lot easier with the help and partnership of the Zoo." Said Director of Partnerships at One Knox, Ami Rabiei. "The Zoo Knoxville partnership will allow us to create memorable experiences for our Knoxville community and we can't wait to bring what we have planned to life."

Learn more at ZooKnoxville.org and OneKnoxSC.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.