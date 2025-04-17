Match Preview: FMFC vs. Texoma FC

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC kicks their season off in their official home opener Saturday, April 19th at 6pm at Breese Stevens Field.

Forward Madison looks to add another win to their record and break above .500 as they compete in their first home USL League One match of the season. Texoma FC comes into the match hopeful to turn around their slow start to the season and secure their first USL League One win of the year.

FMFC VS. CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE RECAP

The first half of action marked a back-and-forth battle between both teams. Splitting possession 54% to 46% in favor of Charlotte, neither side was able to pull away in the first 45 minutes of the match. Throughout the first half, Forward Madison continued to show their prowess on the defensive end, deflecting away all seven of Charlotte's first-half shots. The Mingos provided an especially impressive piece of defensive work late in the first half, with goalkeeper, Wallis Lapsley, spoiling a great chance for Charlotte in the 32nd minute of play.

The battle between the two teams continued into the second half, with both squads trading goal-scoring opportunities in the first 20 minutes of the second half. While both teams refused to give up any ground, it was Charlotte that would take the lead late in the second half with a goal delivered from Charlotte's #7, Luis Álvarez. However, the Mingos refused to take a loss on the score sheet as #24, Nazeem Bartman, buried the equalizing goal in the 88th minute of the match off of a beautiful assist from #5,Timmy Mehl. Bartman's header would prove to be the end of the scoring in the match, sending the Mingos home with a point from their third USL matchup of the season.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

The Mingos return to Breese Stevens Field for their 2025 season home opener and their fourth USL League One match:

Start with pace: Starting quickly will be a point of emphasis for the Mingos. Not allowing Texoma to get a lead or momentum in the match will keep Forward Madison on top.

Create meaningful opportunities: Creating quality goal-scoring opportunities is a must. High-caliber chances at goal are the best way for the Mingos to score efficiently.

Keep a strong defensive shape: The Mingos will need to keep a strong back-line to ward off offensive attacks from Texoma. Keeping the shape strong in the defensive third will limit the number of chances at goal that Texoma will get.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC is back at Breese Stevens Field for the first match in the Jägermeister Cup as they take on Indy Eleven at 6pm CST at Breese Stevens Field. Don't miss out on the action, get your tickets!

SNAPSHOT: #MADvsTXO

Saturday, April 19th, 2025

6:00 pm CST kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

WATCH LIVE

GET TICKETS HERE

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

TXO: 0-4-0

MAD: 1-1-1

