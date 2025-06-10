FC Naples Battles to Road Draw, Prepares for High-Stakes Home Match against Chattanooga

June 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Naples, FL - FC Naples earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday in a tightly contested USL League One matchup at Historic Riggs Field. With forward #9 Karsen Henderlong striking early in the 13th minute and a resolute defensive performance in the second half, FC Naples walked away with a valuable point on the road, extending their run and setting the stage for a critical third encounter with the Chattanooga Red Wolves this coming weekend.

Henderlong's goal, assisted by #23 Andrés Ferrín, marked his sixth of the season and once again showcased FC Naples' attacking prowess. Despite conceding the equalizer in the 37th minute, FC Naples showed determination, weathering 18 shots from Greenville and holding firm against mounting pressure. Goalkeeper #1 Edward 'Lalo' Delgado remained composed, and the defensive backline, anchored by #2 Brecc Evans and #25 Jake Dengler, was instrumental in containing Greenville's offense.

June 14 - FC Naples vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves - 7:30 PM EST

FC Naples now sits in third place in the USL League One standings, with a pivotal test ahead: a home showdown this Saturday, June 14, against fourth-place Chattanooga Red Wolves. The two sides have met twice already this season- drawing 1-1 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex and falling 3-1 in Tennessee. This third and final regular-season meeting is more than a rivalry match; it's a critical moment in the playoff race.

"We have had some very competitive games with Chattanooga this season, and it's shaping up to be a strong rivalry. We're focused on our preparation and looking forward to giving our fans a great game. It's always a special opportunity to play in front of our home crowd," said Head Coach Matt Poland.

A win would give FC Naples the three points needed to jump into second place, while a Chattanooga victory would see the Red Wolves leapfrog FC Naples in the standings. The stakes couldn't be higher. The Saturday night showdown is also Seminole Hotel Casino Immokalee Game Night, adding even more excitement to what promises to be an electric atmosphere at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM on Saturday, June 14, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. After weeks on the road, this match marks a pivotal moment in FC Naples' season- and the only home game in June. With second place in the league on the line, the team is calling on all supporters to show up, be loud, and help create an electric atmosphere under the lights. Tickets are available now at www.fcnaples.com/tickets, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full matchday experience and secure the best seats.







