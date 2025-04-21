FC Naples Falls to One Knoxville SC But Holds First Place in USL League One

April 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Naples, FL - Less than three days after battling for 120 minutes and 10 rounds of penalty kicks in the third round of the US Open Cup, FC Naples faced the only other undefeated team in the league, One Knoxville SC.

In the first minute of the game, #21 Marc Torrellas took a shot on goal that was blocked by #1 Sean Lewis of Knoxville. The team continued to fight on, but failed to gain traction against the opposition, eventually yielding a goal to One Knoxville SC in the 45th minute of play. Although FC Naples controlled the ball 55% of the game, the scoreboard remained unmoved by their advances.

Reflecting on the game, Coach Poland stated, "We came out flat. You know, we obviously rotated the squad just with the number of games we've been playing and came out flat. And against a team like that, when you go down a goal, it's very difficult to score against them. They're very defensively organized."

Although it is challenging to stay motivated after a loss, the best teams in the league are the most resilient. FC Naples has had a strong start in a season where every game matters. Coach Poland said that they will go back to watch the video to see what can be corrected and what should be adapted for the next game, adding that "We need to use this as motivation to be better next time."

FC Naples players shared the same sentiment. They recognize that the foundation of the team's strength and resilience is in their communication and in the deep bond they have built in a short period of time. Even though the way they have been training may have generated powerful results, they know they will have to continue refining their plays to reestablish their dominance on the pitch.

"It's unfortunate for our fans not to get the win tonight because they always come out and support us tremendously, and they did again tonight. But our next game is a home game, so hopefully we can bring them a win," said #22 Luka Prpa.

April 26 - FC Naples vs. Charleston Battery - USL Jägermeister Cup (7:00 PM EST) - FC Naples makes its debut in the USL Jägermeister Cup with a thrilling matchup against USL Championship Charleston Battery. This marks the first game of the new midseason tournament and a unique opportunity for the club to shine on a national stage.

FC Naples calls on all fans to be part of these historic home matches. Tickets are available online at www.fcnaples.com/tickets, and supporters are encouraged to arrive early to experience the full matchday atmosphere and secure the best seats.

