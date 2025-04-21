Chattanooga Red Wolves Secure First League Win of the Season with 1-0 Victory over Greenville

April 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned their first league win of the 2025 season in front of their fans with a well-deserved 1-0 victory over Greenville. Powered by a second-half goal from Zahir Vazquez and a dominant display from start to finish, the Red Wolves showed grit, composure, and relentless energy.

The match opened with immediate intensity, as a yellow card was issued in the first minute. Chattanooga wasted no time making their presence known, with Ramos testing the keeper with a shot on frame just three minutes in. The Red Wolves controlled possession early, dictating the pace and pushing into the final third consistently.

Although the match settled slightly after the opening few minutes, Chattanooga maintained their focus. In the 20th minute, Vazquez found space and fired a strong effort on target, but Greenville goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg was equal to it. Moments later, Kinzner followed up with a header on frame, once again denied by Rankenburg.

By the 30-minute mark, Chattanooga had nine shots on target compared to Greenville's zero. Ramos remained a creative force, orchestrating much of the attack as Chattanooga closed the first half with 12 shots on frame - total dominance with Greenville yet to register a single shot on target. Despite Chattanooga's dominance, the half ended scoreless.

The breakthrough came in the 52nd minute when Zahir Vazquez capitalized on a well-built attack to finally put the Red Wolves ahead. From there, Chattanooga stayed aggressive but disciplined, continuing to control possession while keeping Greenville at bay.

The second half was faster and more physical, with Greenville showing more urgency and pushing forward. Greenville was aggressive in their search for an equalizer. Despite the pressure, Chattanooga remained composed. In stoppage time, goalkeeper Jason Smith came up big with multiple key saves to secure the clean sheet.

Final Score: Chattanooga Red Wolves 1, Greenville 0

Following the match, head coach, Scott McKenzie praised his squad's grit and resilience, especially considering the challenges of a long road stretch leading into the home fixture.

It was a brilliant performance, the coach said. We've been on the road, we've got tired bodies, but they comfortably performed tonight. Absolute mentality monsters.

With their first home win now in the books, Chattanooga looks to carry this momentum into the coming fixtures as they continue to climb the table and define their identity this season.

