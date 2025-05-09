Match Preview: Texoma FC vs AV Alta

May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

LANCASTER, CA - Texoma FC faces AV Alta in Week 9 of the USL League One season at Lancaster Municipal Stadium on Saturday, May 10 at 9 PM CST streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

ALMOST

Texoma FC's first meeting with Charlotte Independence did not disappoint. A 7-goal thriller saw Los Pajaros' first multi-goal match of the season. Goalscorers for the homeside included a brace by #10 Ajmeer Spengler and a wonderful free-kick from USL Championship veteran Solomon Asante. Unfortunately a last minute penalty saw Los Pajaros fall to the Jacks 3-4.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

Texoma FC welcomed forward Luke McCormick and midfielder Phila Dlamini to the squad this past Monday in training. Both Players were officially announced in early March but due to visa issues, were not able to play. Now with the duo both in Texas, Los Pajaros now was a full squad available for game day selection.

SUPER SPENGLER

Coach Adrian Forbes mentioned last week that Texoma's #10 is capable of magic on the field and last Saturday showed that. 24-year-old Spengler showcased his ability to impact games, scoring twice on the night. His contributions to Los Pajaros this season now increases to 3 goals and 1 assist in 6 USL1 games this season. His performance also earned the Tampa native Team of the Week honors.

WHERE TO WATCH

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 PM CST on ESPN+.







