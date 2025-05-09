Forward Madison FC Draw 1-1 against One Knoxville in Gritty Road Match

May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The Mingos started off strong defensively with a huge save coming from Keeper, Bernd Schipmann, in the 7th minute of play. Shortly after, Forward thwarted back-to-back Knox attacks-first off of a corner and then from a free kick just outside the box. The Flamingos saw several sparks offensively, with one being a screaming chance from Devin Boyce in the 15th minute that went just over the bar. The first half went on evenly matched with each team exchanging chances and defensive stops. The first 45 ended in a scoreless deadlock with Forward Madison edging out Knoxville in possession with 52% and outplaying them in tackles won and passes completed.

In the second half, One Knox was the first to find the scoresheet in the 60th minute with a goal from Rosamilia off of a well-placed cross. However, Forward Madison Defender, Jake Crull, hushed the home crowd with an immediate response in the 61st minute after ripping a howler from outside the box. The remainder of the match went back and forth with both teams fending off chances. Forward Madison stood strong in their defense, and was able to keep One Knox from finding another goal through to the final whistle. This was no easy feat with Knox entering the match red hot as the sole remaining undefeated team in the League and Forward currently struggling with injuries. This result was a testament to the perseverance and resolve of the Mingos as they fight to come back from injuries.

"I'm extremely proud of the grit and determination we showed and especially the response to the goal we conceded," said Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "It's no secret that we are in a difficult period with all of the injuries we are dealing with, but if we continue to show that heart every week, we will have a successful season."

Goal Summary

1-0 KNX - Rosamilia (59')

1-1 MAD - Crull (61')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Brown (66')

Yellow, KNX- Brown (81')

Yellow, KNX- Diene (90+1')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC is on the road again as they take on Westchester SC and former Mingo, Stephen Payne, at 3pm CST on May 17th. Don't miss out on the action, watch the full match on ESPN+.

Lineup Notes

KNX: #3 Haugli (58' Gøling) , #4 Skelton, #6 Caputo, #10 Tekiela (58' Diene), #12 Johnson (58' Kelly-Rosales), #13 Fernandez, #21 Zarakostas, #22 Ritchie, #25 Garibay, #26 Brown, #77 Rosamilia

Subs not used: McLeod, Calixtro, Lemen,

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #2 Chilaka, #3 Viader (61' Gebhard), #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr., #8 Boyce (82' Graffin), #16 Crull, #19 Galindrez, #21 Carrera-García, #25 Sousa, #77 Brown

Subs not used: Osmond, Garcia, Binns, Finnerty, Lapsley







