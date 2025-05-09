USL Spokane Hosts Spring Fling at Brick West Brewing

May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - USL Spokane is excited to announce a Spring Fling community event on Friday, May 16, 2025, in collaboration with Brick West Brewing. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, offering fun, interactive activities for fans of all ages.

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Location: Brick West Brewing - 1318 W. 1st Ave Downtown Spokane, WA

Attendees will have the chance to meet USL Spokane players and coaches between 5:00 and 6:30 PM, participate in exciting activities, and celebrate the spirit of community and soccer.

Event Highlights Include:

Player and coach meet & greets

Interactive stations

Photo booth

Coloring station

Bracelet making

Soccer bowling

Raffle - all proceeds will benefit a local nonprofit organization

USL Spokane merch and ticketing booth

Please note: Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Brick West Brewing. Entry to the event is completely free.

Bring your family, friends, dogs and your Spokane spirit for an afternoon of fun, connection, and community pride!

For more information, visit https://www.uslspokane.com/







United Soccer League One Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.