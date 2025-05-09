USL Spokane Hosts Spring Fling at Brick West Brewing
May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC News Release
Spokane, WA - USL Spokane is excited to announce a Spring Fling community event on Friday, May 16, 2025, in collaboration with Brick West Brewing. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, offering fun, interactive activities for fans of all ages.
Date: Friday, May 16, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Location: Brick West Brewing - 1318 W. 1st Ave Downtown Spokane, WA
Attendees will have the chance to meet USL Spokane players and coaches between 5:00 and 6:30 PM, participate in exciting activities, and celebrate the spirit of community and soccer.
Event Highlights Include:
Player and coach meet & greets
Interactive stations
Photo booth
Coloring station
Bracelet making
Soccer bowling
Raffle - all proceeds will benefit a local nonprofit organization
USL Spokane merch and ticketing booth
Please note: Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Brick West Brewing. Entry to the event is completely free.
Bring your family, friends, dogs and your Spokane spirit for an afternoon of fun, connection, and community pride!
For more information, visit https://www.uslspokane.com/
