Forward Madison FC Release Two New 2025 Keeper Kits

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC is thrilled to announce the launch of two new Goalkeeper Kits designed to celebrate the pride of the Philippines. We are proud to partner with the Philippine-American Association of Madison and Neighboring Areas (PAMANA) on this project. The word, "pamana" means "heritage'" or "legacy" in Filipino and aptly relates to the organization's goals and objectives of fostering unity and harmony among Filipino, Filipino-American, and other communities. 25% of all proceeds from the sale of these kits will benefit PAMANA and their goals.

Organized in 1984, but with early beginnings dating back to the 1950s, PAMANA is a non-profit organization of South Central Wisconsin residents of Filipino descent or those who have connections to the Philippines or the Filipino people through marriage, adoption, friendships, or life experiences.

"PAMANA is truly honored by this partnership," said Omar Dumdum, Secretary of PAMANA. "This shows how genuine FMFC's commitment is to providing a platform for lesser known nonprofits in the Madison area, like PAMANA. This collaboration inspires us to continue our work of providing a space for the Filipino community to share our culture, thrive in this part of Wisconsin, and support families through our programs such as social services and scholarships."

The new Goalkeeper Kits are named after cultural symbols of the Sampiguita and Sun. Both kits feature a hip tag of the Philippines Sun which is famously featured on the country's flag. The Filipino Sun is a representation of freedom, unity, democracy, and sovereignty. The kit also features a tagline inside the collar that pays tribute to Forward's collaboration with PAMANA.

The Sampaguita Kit features the National Flower of the Philippines, the Sampaguita, which is a small white jasmine flower that is often used in garlands and as a welcome offering. It is also a symbol of purity, fidelity, and hope. The color green is used to represent the Philippines landscape with its luscious emerald rice terraces and diverse green forests.

The Sun Kit's pattern is based on a traditional textile of the Philippines. The textile pattern is broken up by alternating vertical bars with the first being a turquoise gradient that represents the vibrant colored waters surrounding the Philippines and its many islands. The second gradient is bright yellow to orange representing the sunset afterglow on the horizon. The sun is further symbolized through the wrapping neckline of the kit in another nod to the Filipino flag.

"For me this project was more than just creating a soccer kit, it was a chance to embrace and celebrate an important side of myself and help bring awareness to the Filipino culture that I am tied to," said Noah Canlas, Forward Madison FC Manager of Digital Content and Kit Designer. "The impact that these kits can provide goes beyond the game of soccer as they highlight athletes and their cultures both locally and globally."

Fans can order the new goalkeeper kits now through the Forward Madison FC online store. The first 50 kit purchasers will receive the option to customize their kit with the name and number of Forward Madison FC Goalkeeper, Bernd Schipmann, free of charge. Being of Filipino descent, Schipmann received a call-up to the Philippines National Team for three 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification matches against China PR, Guam, and the Maldives. He made his debut on June 7th against China PR. The Philippines lost that match by a score of 2-0. However, four days later, Schipmann achieved his first international clean sheet in a 3-0 victory against Guam.

This charitable campaign will officially kick off during tonight's away match against One Knoxville SC and will run through the end of May. FMFC will continue to sport the new Goalkeeper Kits throughout the remainder of the 2025 Season.

