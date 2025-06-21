Spokane Velocity FC Defeats Richmond Kickers

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond, Va. - Spokane Velocity FC earned a 1-0 win on the road Saturday night, edging out the Richmond Kickers behind a second-half goal and a strong defensive showing. The result extends Richmond's losing streak to six and keeps Spokane at the top of the USL League One standings.

"It wasn't so much our strategy that differed [from the May 18th match], it was Richmond's strategy which changed and they made it very difficult for us sitting in a lower block. After a few adjustments at half time, the players did a fantastic job of executing and going out to get the goal early." said Spokane Velocity FC Head Coach Leigh Veidman.

The match featured two of the league's top attacking teams - each with 20 goals entering the night. The Richmond Kickers were without league co-leading scorer Darwin Espinal, who missed the match due to injury. Spokane's Anuar Peláez, also tied for the league lead, began the match on the bench and only entered late in the second half.

Spokane Velocity FC nearly struck first in the 5th minute when a corner kick resulted in a header that was missed off the crossbar. The Richmond Kickers responded with a few chances of their own, but Spokane Velocity FC controlled the game early, having possession nearly 70% of the first half. A missed rebound chance in the 22nd minute and several threatening crosses kept the pressure on the Richmond Kickers, but the match remained scoreless at the break.

Just one minute into the second half, Spokane Velocity FC broke through. A cross from the right side found the Richmond Kickers' back line off balance, and a failed clearance left the ball at the feet of Spokane Velocity FC's Neco Brett, who buried his first shot of the season from close range to make it 1-0.

Head Coach Leigh Veidman shared his thoughts on the goal:

"A big highlight of the match is the team's patience and persistence to break down the low block. Neco getting his first goal since 2023, after a very difficult last year of being injured, is exciting. I'm super happy for him."

Spokane Velocity FC nearly doubled the lead moments later with a long-range attempt that forced the Richmond Kickers' keeper to tip the ball over the bar. Spokane continued to push the tempo, generating several corners and chances.

The Richmond Kickers' best stretch came late in the match, starting with their first corner in the 81st minute. A blocked shot inside the penalty area and a second corner followed, but Spokane Velocity FC's back line held firm. Spokane Velocity FC was able to close out the two minutes of stoppage time to secure Carlos Merancio's sixth, league-leading clean sheet.

Spokane Velocity FC's Derek Waldeck reflected on the match:

"I'm really proud of the collective effort of the group tonight. Richmond is a tough place to play and they made it difficult for us, but we were patient and kept doing the right things until we managed to break through and find a goal. We showed great resilience and togetherness tonight and were deserving of the 3 points."

Spokane Velocity FC's defense limited the Richmond Kickers to zero shots on goal, and the clean sheet marked yet another strong performance from the league's best back line.

Neco Brett added his thoughts:

"It was a tough game, especially away against a good team, like Richmond, that can hit you on the counter attack. I think we managed the game very well and made use of the opportunity to score first and keep a clean sheet."

Spokane Velocity FC will play their next Jägermeister Cup match on the road against Las Vegas Lights FC on June 28th at 7:30PM PST. Make sure to catch all of the action on ESPN+.

