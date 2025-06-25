Tormenta Stand Tall in 2-1 Victory over FC Naples

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC rose to the occasion on Wednesday night with a 2-1 victory over FC Naples. Forwards Jonathan Nyandjo and Niall Reid-Stephen set off the course of events that led to tonight's win.

The action started early with many attacking opportunities and big saves on both sides of the pitch for the Ibis. A shot by defender Gabriel Alves (22') and a free kick by forward Jonathan Nyandjo (35') nearly gave South Georgia an early lead. However, an in-the-box shot-stopping attempt by Austin Pack in the 37th minute led to FC Naples earning a penalty and gaining the lead. Only minutes later, a passing play between forwards Taylor Gray and Jonathan Nyandjo gave way to a shot by Nyandjo being tipped into the goal by Naples defender Jake Dengler, leveling the score in the 43rd minute.

Five minutes into the second half, Nyandjo attempted to give Tormenta the lead with a shot that hit Naples' left post and just missed the target. In the 81st minute, a corner kick into the box led to the ball landing at the feet of Barbadian forward Niall Reid-Stephen, who then passed it off to midfielder Mason Tunbridge. After dragging some of the Naples defense away, the Englishman passed the ball back to Reid-Stephen, and with a pinpoint left-footed shot, the Barbadian extended the lead for South Georgia. Ultimately, the visitors could not equalize, giving Tormenta FC the win.

South Georgia Tormenta FC returns to Tormenta Stadium for a USL Jägermeister Cup matchup against Charleston Battery on Saturday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. The first 500 fans through the gate receive a free Tormenta FC water bottle. Make sure you're among them and buy your tickets now.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 2-1 FC Naples

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Callum Stretch, Makel Rasheed, Jackson Kasanzu, Gabriel Alves, Jonathan Nyandjo, Conor Doyle ©, Niall Reid-Stephen, Aaron Walker, Sebastian Vivas, Taylor Gray

NAP Starting XI: Edward Delgado, Brecc Evans, Julian Cisneros, Christopher Heckenberg, Karsen Henderlong, Jayden Onen, Justin Weiss, Kevin O'Connor, Luka Prpa, Jake Dengler, Rodolfo Sulia

Scoring Summary:

NAP: 37', Jayden Onen (PK)

TRM: 43', Jake Dengler (Own Goal)

TRM: 81', Niall Reid-Stephen (assisted by Mason Tunbridge)

Misconduct Summary:

TRM: 33', Gabriel Alves (Yellow)

TRM: 36', Austin Pack (Yellow)

NAP: 57', Luka Prpa (Yellow)

TRM: 66', Taylor Gray (Yellow)

NAP: 71', Julian Cisneros (Red)

TRM: 87', Sam Jones (Yellow)

TRM: 90+', Gabriel Cabral (Yellow)







