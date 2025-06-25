Match Preview: FMFC vs. One Knoxville SC

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC are home this weekend for a USL Jägermeister Cup clash with fellow USL League One club, One Knoxville SC.

The battle with One Knox is the second meeting between the two sides this season, with the first being a league match in Knoxville on May 9th. That match saw the Mingos draw by a score of 1-1 with their lone goal coming from Defender, Jake Crull.

FMFC VS. CHATTANOOGA RED WOLVES SC JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECAP

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC jumped to an early 2nd-minute lead. Forward Madison then controlled possession for much of the first half. Clear opportunities were scarce, though the 'Mingos threatened in the 35th minute when a Damiá Viader free kick skidded across the box, narrowly missing two onrushing players. The Red Wolves later had a free kick that sailed just above the goal.

Forward Madison maintained possession to begin the second half, creating an early opportunity in the 48th minute when Chris Garcia's shot from just outside the box hit the post. The Mingos then made offensive substitutions, bringing on Forward, Nazeem Bartman, and attack-minded defender Ferrety Sousa to boost their offense. In the 69th minute, a series of chances led to a Forward Madison penalty kick. Devin Boyce converted the penalty, scoring from 12 yards to level the match at 1-1.

With the match tied at the end of the regulation, the game headed to penalties to decide who receives the extra point in the standings. In the penalties Red Wolves Goalkeeper Jason Smith saved two of the Mingos penalties leading to the Red Wolves taking the extra point in the USL Jägermeister Cup standings.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on One Knoxville SC.

Early Pressure, Early Reward: Forward Madison has consistently applied early pressure, which has frequently resulted in goals within the first ten minutes of matches this season. This should give the Mingos extra momentum into the rest of the match.

Set-Piece Efficiency: Corners and free kicks present significant scoring opportunities, particularly when open-play goals are scarce. Forward Madison must challenge for the ball and be the first to get a touch.

Win Every Individual Battle: Football is inherently a game of duels, where scoring frequently hinges on individual matchups. Winning battles in critical moments across the pitch disrupts the opponent's rhythm and creates offensive opportunities.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvKNX

Saturday, June 28th, 2025

6:00 pm CST kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS

MAD: 0-1-1

KNX: 0-1-1







United Soccer League One Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.