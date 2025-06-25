Kickers Battle Union Omaha Before Hosting Lexington SC

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







On the Road: The Richmond Kickers (3-6-4, 13 pts) will square off against Union Omaha at Werner Park for a mid-week contest on June 25th at 8 p.m. On the season, Union Omaha has accumulated 11 total points, by way of a 3-5-2 record. Wednesday's pairing will close out the regular season series between the two sides. The last time these clubs shared the pitch, the Kickers defeated the reigning USL League One Champions, led by a clean sheet from the Richmond defense and a sliding goal from Darwin Espinal. As the Kickers look to get back into the win column, Wednesday night is a perfect chance to tally three points.

Round Three Cup Play: After their trip to Nebraska, the Kickers will return to City Stadium as they play host to Lexington SC for the third match of the Jägermeister Cup group stage. Saturday's game will be First Responders Night presented by Bon Secours, and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Lexington SC, a USL Championship side, currently sits in 12th place in the Western Conference standings with 14 points and a 3-6-5 record. Lexington has experienced recent success, defeating USL Championship foes New Mexico United and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in their most recent games. However, in Jägermeister Cup play, Lexington holds a 0-1-1 record, most recently falling to Charlotte Independence on penalty kicks, 2(4)-2(2). Head Coach Darren Sawatzky and the Kickers look to cap a busy week with a Jägermeister Cup victory.

Competing with the Top of the Table: The second of two regular-season pairings between the Kickers and USL League One leaders, Spokane Velocity FC, came down to the final whistle. In the first 45 minutes, goalkeeper James Sneddon and the Kickers' defense shut down Spokane's high-powered, cross-heavy offense, forcing the ball wide and stonewalling all shooting windows. An unfortunate bounce fell Spokane's way early in the second half to put them ahead, 1-0. Richmond was able to effectively use set-piece opportunities to create scoring chances, but headers from Barnathan and Terzaghi were just barely off frame. Down the stretch, Sneddon made two key saves and used his vision and instincts to distribute the ball quickly to put the Kickers' offense on the attack. Matt Bolduc, who was subbed on at halftime, was also a big part of Richmond's offense. The left winger applied constant pressure to Spokane's back line, making numerous runs into the final third, and being on the receiving end of multiple long balls.

Sporting the Armband: Captaining the side and controlling the defensive midfield, Dakota Barnathan has been a force for Richmond this season. In his fourth season with the club, the VCU graduate has recorded 1,170 on the pitch while netting the game-winning goal against South Georgia Tormenta FC on March 7 and tallying team highs with 19 interceptions and 8 blocks. The Long Island native has also shone on set pieces, as the ball often finds the head of his 6-foot-2 frame. Barnathan has settled into his role as a defensive-minded midfielder, winning balls in both halves and connecting with Richmond forwards to build attacks. Barnathan's veteran presence and leadership, combined with his smooth and controlled play style, make his impact profound on the Richmond side.

Next Home Match: Saturday's matchup with Lexington SC is the third match of the Jägermeister Cup group stage. Additionally, the Kickers will host First Responders Night presented by Bon Secours on Saturday! Come out and show your appreciation for all of RVA's First Responders!

After Saturday, Kickers will be back at City Stadium to host USL League One opponent Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on July 12. The Tennessee side has earned 17 points with a 4-2-5 record, slotting into fourth place in the USL League One standings. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Get tickets now for both of these matches at richmondkickers.com/tickets!

Competitions:

Wed: USL League One Regular season Sat: USL Jägermeister Cup

Date: June 25, 2025 Date: June 28, 2025

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Werner Park Location: City Stadium, Richmond, Va.

Forecast: 91/75F, Cloudy Forecast: 91/75F, Cloudy

Watch Party: Triple Crossing - Downtown Promotion: First Responders Night

Broadcast TV: CBS 6.3. ESPN+ Broadcast TV: CBS 6.3. ESPN+







United Soccer League One Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.