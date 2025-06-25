Forward Madison FC Fall to Club Tigres U23 in Tonight's International Friendly

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The Mingos were unable to come back after falling behind in the first half.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #4 Osmond, #6 Murphy Jr., #7 Dietrich, #11 Garcia, #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard, #18 Graffin, #20 Bell, #25 Sousa, #36 Lapsley, #70 Dourado

ALL SUBS USED: #24 Bartman, #26 Binns, #8 Boyce, #77 Brown, #21 Carrera-Garcia, #2 Chilaka, #19 Galindrez, #9 McLaughlin, #5 Mehl, $10 Mesias, #1 Schipmann, #3 Viader, Mingo 96

T23: #232 Luis Gómez, #188 Juan Ibarra, #233 Jorge Leyva, #186 Israel Aceves, #240 Gael Gallardo, #243 Edgar Villavicencio, #207 Marcelo Salinas, #245 Luis Ibarra, #197 Germán Gonzalez, #200 Isaías Galván, #248 Gustavo Wood

Subs: #183 Fernando Niño, #234 Emiliano Dávila, #236 Emilio Martínez, $190 Oscar Ruiz, #199 Diego Ojeda, #201 Isac Galván, #248 Jonathan Noriega

Match Action

Forward controlled the pace of the game from early on and had their first real chance in the 9th minute that went just wide of the goal. Adrien Graffin had another chance in the 11' as he took on the Tigres keeper one-v-one but couldn't find the angle to put it past him. Chris Garcia saw another chance go asking for FMFC with a shot just wide again in the 15'. Garcia won a dangerous free kick at the top of the box in the 20' that ricocheted off the underside of the crossbar but somehow stayed out. Immediately after, Chris put a header on frame from a well-crossed ball in the 22' but the keeper got a hand to it. Despite FMFC dominating in possession and chances created, Club Tigres U23 was first to the score sheet with a goal in the 23'. The Mingos were definitely the stronger team in the first half, but still entered the break a goal down.

The second half run of play remained fairly even with Forward having a slight edge on their opponents. As the half progressed, the match became chippier and play was held in the 60' when a scuffle broke out between both teams and several disciplinary actions were taken including a red to Forward's Michael Chilaka. Forward continued to apply the pressure with several chances just missing for them. The Gos continued knocking with another great look off of a corner in the 80' and yet another in the 82'. A Forward header was saved in the 85' as the Mingos continued to apply the pressure on offense. Schipmann came up with a huge save in the 90' keeping the home team in the game. However, there was no awarded stoppage time and the match ended with the Mingos falling 1-0 to the Club Tigres U23 team in this year's International Friendly.

Goal Summary

1-0 T23, Wood (23')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, T23 - #195 (Not-rostered) (60')

Yellow, T23- Wood (60')

Red, MAD - Chilaka (60')

Yellow, MAD- Boyce (79')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC is right back at it with a Jägermeister Cup match at home against One Knoxville SC this Saturday! Join in on the fun at Breese Stevens Field on June 28th at 6pm and stick around for our big Fireworks Show after the match! Get your tickets here!

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019 and 2023, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.