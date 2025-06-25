Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Richmond Kickers

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

There's a whole lot going on for 2025's third matchday at our friendly confines! Between Pride Night and Pups on the Pitch, there's plenty to see beyond the 90 minutes of match time. Within the white lines, we'll be taking on Richmond Kickers for the 14th time in our history, looking to improve on our 5-4-4 record against them. Both teams have been struggling a bit, but at least Omaha's netted some decent points of late; after winning three of their first five matches, the Kickers haven't put a W on the board since their April 9 win... against Union Omaha. That was in Richmond, however, and now they're traveling out here after a loss on the weekend to table-topping Spokane. This could be a great opportunity for Los Búhos to tally another three points and jump a couple teams in the standings.

ABOUT RICHMOND KICKERS

After a 2024 USL League One semifinals rematch last time out at Werner Park, we now square off against our opponent from the quarterfinals. Richmond Kickers are a USL institution, and despite treading water in the standings so far this season, they're always a dangerous mix of veterans (Maxi Schenfeld, Emiliano Terzaghi) and youth (James Sneddon, Griffin Garnett). Their catalyst, though, could be newcomer Darwin Espinal. After winning the Golden Ball in NISA with Maryland Bobcats, he's taken to USL League One like a duck to water with six goals and two assists so far this year. Richmond as a whole are one of the league's high-flyers with 20 goals scored, but their 21 goals allowed means this could be an end-to-end fixture.

PRIDE NIGHT

Tonight will be our annual Pride Night! We have numerous table displays from local LGBTQ+ and allied organizations around the concourse, such as ACLU Nebraska and Rainbow Parents of NE. On top of that the team will be wearing our 'Love Shines' Pride pre-match jerseys, which can be purchased at the Storm Front Team Store with proceeds going towards OmahaForUs.

PUPS AT THE PITCH

This is our first Pups at the Pitch night of the season, with more to come on Wednesdays throughout the year! Please use this link to register your furry friends pre-match, or scan the QR code at Gate 1. You can check in at the table outside Gate 1 so both you and your dog(s) can get in.

Dogs must stay either in the berms or on the concourse throughout the match.

For our first Pups night of the year, we'll also have a real treat of a halftime show: a corgi race! Special thanks goes out to our friends at the Omaha Corgi Crew for helping put this together.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 5:00 p.m. on match day. Stop by to get all your Owls swag, including our Nebraska Medicine "Love Shines" Pride Pre-Match Top!

NETTING

Due to Major League Baseball regulations, Werner Park has been outfitted with netting that runs from foul pole to foul pole. Unfortunately, these nets cannot be taken down for our matches.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 4:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 3:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available in all charged lots.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Raising Canes & BlueCross BlueShield of Nebraska, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Richmond Kickers

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvRIC







