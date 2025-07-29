Cameron Named Coach of the Round, Tunbridge Earns Team of the Round After Jägermeister Cup Victory

July 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC Head Coach Ian Cameron and midfielder Mason Tunbridge have been recognized across the USL Championship and League One after a 2-1 comeback win over Miami FC in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup. Cameron was named Coach of the Round after leading the Ibises to their fifth-ever victory against a higher-division opponent, while Tunbridge earned a spot on the Team of the Round for his standout performance and equalizing goal.

After falling behind 1-0 just before halftime, Tormenta responded with a resilient second-half performance. Goals from midfielders Mason Tunbridge and Conor Doyle secured all three points in the team's final Jägermeister group stage match.

Tunbridge brought Tormenta level in the 54th minute, scoring his eighth goal this season. The 24-year-old midfielder showcased his pace with a perfectly-timed run into the right side of the box, finishing clinically from a tight angle after receiving a pass from defender Oscar Jimenez. The Englishman's all-around performance included eight duels won, 77% completed passes, registered seven recoveries, five dribbles, four chances created and four shots on target.

This marks Tunbridge's second Team of the Week appearance this season. He was also named Player of the Week in Week One. Other Tormenta players previously recognized this season include Yaniv Bazini (two Team of the Week honors), Niall Reid-Stephen and Gabriel Alves (one appearance each).

Tormenta FC returns home this Saturday, August 2, to host rivals Greenville Triumph for the club's Back to School Bash. The club invites students, families, teachers and school staff to celebrate the start of the school year at Tormenta Stadium with $4 tickets available.







