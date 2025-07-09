JayTee Kamara Named to USL League One Team of the Week

PORTLAND, Maine - After starting two matches in four days and scoring a superb goal during a 1-1 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC, Portland Hearts of Pine winger JayTee Kamara has been named to the USL League One Team of the Week, the league announced today.

Late in stoppage time at the end of the first half against Tormenta, Titus Washington broke free down the left wing and drove a low cross across the face of goal. Kamara came in from the right wing to meet it, cut inside onto his preferred left foot, then fired a shot inside the near post to give Portland a 1-0 lead.

This is Kamara's second league honor this season, after he was named to the USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Week for Round 2.

He is also the fourth different Hearts player to garner multiple honors this season, joining Azaad Liadi (USL League One Team of the Week in weeks nine and 16), Nathan Messer (USL League One Team of the Week in weeks nine and 12), and Ollie Wright (USL League One Team of the Week for weeks 12 and 16, and Player of the Week for week 15).







