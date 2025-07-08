Union Omaha Announces Departure of Head Coach Dominic Casciato

July 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha today announced the departure of title-winning Head Coach Dominic Casciato. Casciato leaves Union Omaha after a historic tenure that included winning the 2024 USL League One Final and two Players' Shields in his two full seasons as coach.

Casciato's move is a first for USL League One, with him soon to be stepping up to a head coaching role in the USL Championship with the historic Tampa Bay Rowdies. Casciato and his staff have consistently developed players in Omaha, from academy talent to veterans, and successfully seen them off to higher levels. Players like Joe Brito and Pedro Dolabella have stepped up to USL Championship clubs and taken to the league with aplomb, and now the natural progression of both Casciato's career and the club will see him forge the same path.

Said Owner Gary Green, "I am so proud of what our organization was able to achieve with Coach Casciato at the helm. I'm also incredibly proud that Coach Casciato's first head coaching opportunity came with Union Omaha, and now he's earned the chance to move up to the USL Championship. It's a testament not only to his talent and leadership, but also to the winning culture we've built in Omaha."

Dominic Casciato stepped into his first head coaching gig with large shoes to fill after the departure of inaugural head coach Jay Mims. The London native brought a diverse array of experiences with him to Werner Park, ranging from academy coaching with RCD Espanyol de Barcelona in Spain to video scouting for FC Midtjylland in Denmark. At the time of hiring, he had spent two seasons as an attacking coach for USL Championship's El Paso Locomotive, as well as their USL Academy U19 squad.

That commitment to attacking principles quickly shone through, with Coach Dom's squads consistently setting league records like most goals in a season, best goal differential in USL League One history, and most points in a single season. Casciato would be awarded 2023 & 2024 USL League One Coach of the Year honors for a pair of Players' Shield-winning campaigns, and in 2024 he did the double by also leading the Owls to their record-setting second USL League One title. Casciato truly cemented Union Omaha as one of the winningest clubs in American professional soccer, and will take such resounding success into a new environment in the USL Championship.

"Union Omaha and the Greater Omaha community have been amazing for me and my family, both on and off the pitch," said Dominic Casciato. "Winning three trophies in two years was beyond my wildest dreams when I first arrived, but was topped by our first son being born here last year.

"The opportunity of leading one of the country's most historic and successful clubs at the Tampa Bay Rowdies is one that I couldn't turn down, so I'd like to thank Gary Green for keeping his word to me that when the right opportunity came along, he would support me.

"I know that the future in Omaha is bright, and that the club will continue to go from strength to strength for the rest of this season and in the years to come. I look forward to coming back for a game at the new stadium and cheering the team on with all of my friends in Parliament someday soon."

The club will soon release details as to his successor.

