Single Game Tickets for FC Naples Now Available

February 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - FC Naples is excited to announce that single-game tickets for the team's inaugural season are now available for sale. Whether you're a die-hard soccer fan or looking for a fun outing with family and friends, now is your chance to secure seats for the most thrilling matchups of the season.

With an action-packed schedule featuring key rivalry games, high-energy showdowns, and unforgettable moments, fans won't want to miss a minute of the excitement at the Paradise Coast Stadium.

FC Naples March Home Game Schedule

March 8th at 7 PM FC Naples vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Community Appreciation Game Night

March 15th at 7 PM FC Naples vs. Forward Madison FC Arthrex Game Night

March 29th at 7 PM FC Naples vs. Portland Hearts of Pine Physicians Regional Healthcare Game Night

Soccer fans have a variety of seating options to choose from. Serious enthusiasts can get close to the action, with Pitchside seating for $130 per person, with easy access to the Seminole Casino Hotel Beer Garden. While the FC Naples Club level seats are close to selling out, there are still great seats to be found in the Sideline and Endline Sections. FC Naples' best value seats include the Yellowstone Landscape Family Section and Supporter Sections, where members can walk around while enjoying the game with tickets starting at $11 per person.

Groups of 10-100 are encouraged to reach out to FC Naples' staff to explore the party deck as well as inquire about pregame and half-time performance opportunities- perfect for showcasing local talent such as bands, dancers, and cheer groups.

Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.fcnaples.com or in person at the Stadium Box Office. Fans are encouraged to buy early to secure the best seats and avoid missing out on key matches.

For the full season schedule, club merchandise as well as special promotions, visit fcnaples.com.

