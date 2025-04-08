FC Naples Extends Undefeated Streak in Dominant Win at Texoma FC

April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Naples, FL - Over the weekend, FC Naples continued their strong start to the season with a commanding 3-0 road victory over Texoma FC at Sherman Bearcat Stadium. The win extends the club's undefeated streak and marks another statement performance as FC Naples asserts itself as a rising force in USL League One.

Forward Karsen Henderlong opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a composed finish to give FC Naples the early lead. In the 53rd minute, defender Brecc Evans doubled the advantage, heading home a well-placed assist from Chris Heckenberg. The final goal came in the 88th minute when Jake Dengler rose up to meet a corner kick delivered by Kevin O'Connor, sealing the 3-0 victory with a towering header.

FC Naples' defense once again held strong, earning a second consecutive clean sheet, with goalkeeper Lalo Delgado anchoring a backline that gave Texoma little opportunity to threaten.

Head Coach Matt Poland praised the team's performance, stating, "I am proud of the guys fight to get 3 points and a shutout on the road after a busy week of games. It was another step forward as a team in creating our identity on the field."

FC Naples Returns Home for Four April Matches - Now is the Time to Support Your Hometown Team. FC Naples now returns to Paradise Coast Sports Complex for four critical home matches in April. This is the moment for fans to come out and support their hometown team during a pivotal stretch of the season. After April, there will only be one home match in both May and June, making this month's games a key opportunity to catch the action live.

April 12th - FC Naples will take on Richmond Kickers (7:00 PM EST) - Another pivotal USL League One match as FC Naples looks to continue to defend home turf and keep the undefeated streak alive against one of the league's most seasoned sides.

April 16th - FC Naples and Tampa Bay Rowdies will compete in the 3rd round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (7:00 PM EST) - A historic showdown as FC Naples hosts USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies for the first time ever. This 3rd-round U.S. Open Cup match offers a chance for FC Naples to advance further in the national tournament and prove themselves against higher-tier competition.

April 19 - FC Naples vs. One Knoxville SC (7:00 PM EST) - Another vital League One match as FC Naples continues its pursuit of the top of the table and maintains momentum in front of the home fans.

April 26 - FC Naples vs. Charleston Battery - Jägermeister Cup (7:00 PM EST) - FC Naples makes its debut in the Jägermeister Cup with a thrilling matchup against USL Championship Charleston Battery. This marks the first game of the new midseason tournament and a unique opportunity for the club to shine on a national stage.

FC Naples calls on all fans to be part of these historic home matches. Tickets are available online at www.fcnaples.com/tickets, and supporters are encouraged to arrive early to experience the full matchday atmosphere and secure the best seats.

