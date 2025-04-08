Texoma FC Announce Inaugural "Midnight" Away Jersey

April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the club's inaugural away jersey, the 'Midnight' kit.

Dawning a fresh take on the spirit of Texoma, the 'Midnight' kit represents the backbone of our community. From before the sun rises to long after it sets, this jersey embodies the people of our region and their ability to work long days, endure tough seasons, and to pull together as one.

Texoma FC President, Ben Watson said, "This away kit reflects who we are - strong, fearless, and always ready to represent Texoma wherever we go. It's more than a jersey; it's a statement of purpose and the spirit of our community."

The all black jersey is accented with red horizontal stripes on the sleeve cuffs, a nod to the Red River, which unites the states of Texas and Oklahoma. Woven into the jersey is the Scissor-tail Flycatcher, the state bird of Oklahoma, symbolizing the strength, beauty, and resilience of the Texoma region.

"Wearing this jersey means carrying the community of Texoma with us, showcasing that Texoma belongs on the biggest stages across the country," said Texoma FC CEO, Simon Keizer. " It also serves as a reminder that even away from home, we're never alone."

Season Ticket members will get early access to purchase the inaugural away jersey today with information shared via email.The inaugural Texoma FC Away Kit will be available for sale to the general public on Saturday, April 12th at 12 PM CST.

Texoma FC will face USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive in the USL Jägermeister Cup on Saturday, April 26 at 7 PM CST at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX. Tickets starting at just $11!

