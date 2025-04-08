Tunbridge Collects Second USL League One Team of the Week Honor

April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Mason Tunbridge has been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for the second time in the 2025 season, following a standout performance in Saturday's match against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Tunbridge converted a penalty in the first half, netting his third league goal of the season and giving Tormenta FC its first lead of the night. Beyond the goal, the 24-year-old contributed across the pitch, registering four accurate long balls, three duels won, three fouls won, two completed crosses, and two recoveries in a well-rounded performance.

This marks Tunbridge's second Team of the Week selection this year, after being named Week One Player of the Week for his brace in the club's home opener.

Tunbridge and the South Georgia squad return to Tormenta Stadium this Saturday, April 12, for Masters Night, taking on league newcomers Portland Hearts of Pine at 7:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy "The Azalea" signature drink and other themed offerings as the Ibis look to earn another home victory.

