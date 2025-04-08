Portland Hearts of Pine Announce Community Ticketing Program

April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PORTLAND, Maine - The lifeblood of any soccer team is its supporters. From the moment Portland was granted franchise rights to join USL League One, Hearts of Pine have been committed to ensuring those fans filling Fitzpatrick Stadium reflect all Mainers.

Today, we're proud to announce our Community Ticketing Program that will ensure all fans, regardless of their backgrounds or financial situations, have the opportunity to join us at 'Fitzy' during our inaugural season.

Over the course of the 2025 season, 1400 tickets will be distributed to the City of Portland's Office of Economic Opportunity, Portland public schools, local youth soccer organizations, the Portland Housing Authority, and MaineHealth for those organizations to distribute to in-need members of their respective communities as they see fit.

"From day one, Hearts of Pine recognized the outsized role we can play in strengthening connections and building community here in Maine," said founder and chief community officer Gabe Hoffman-Johnson. "We see it as a responsibility-it's one of our core tenants and reasons for being. We're thrilled to be able to provide equitable access across the diverse mosaic of communities we have here for our inaugural season. It's a true testament to our partners' shared vision for helping bring this to life."

The initiative will benefit the Quality Housing Coalition, the YMCA Family Shelter, Portland Community Health Outreach, Prosperity Maine, the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center, minority owned businesses, and more.

"So many Portland Public Schools' students, staff, and families feel a deep connection to soccer," said Andrea Weisman Summers, executive director of the Foundation for Portland Public Schools. "It's a great example of an interest that is shared across cultures. We've already worked with Hearts of Pine around gear donations for students and we're thrilled that the team donated a block of season tickets to distribute to schools."

"[Soccer] transcends cultures, religions, ethnicities, and races, bringing people together to cheer for each other," said Melissa Hue, director of the Office of Economic Opportunity in the City of Portland's Housing and Economic Development Department. "So, when [Hearts of Pine founder Gabe Hoffman-Johnson] reached out about donating tickets to communities that may not have the means or opportunity to attend a game, I thought, 'This is what it's all about.' It's about creating a space where everyone shows up to cheer, support, and take pride in their community.

"This aligns perfectly with the mission of the Office of Economic Opportunity. Providing resources and opportunities to those in need is at the heart of what we do. This partnership with Hearts of Pine is an incredible chance to bring a bit of joy (an undervalued resource) to those communities."

"By opening their doors to our Portland soccer families, Hearts are showing how important community is," said Tyrone Daniels, president of Portland Area Youth Soccer Association. "I believe these game day experiences will provide our families with a sense of belonging and importance, and will hopefully spark a new level of excitement and belief in what's possible. Thanks to Portland Hearts of Pine, our youth now have a real, local example of what their future in soccer could look like."

Portland Hearts of Pine will host Rhode Island FC in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Lewiston High School on April 15. Single tickets for Portland's regular season home opener, at Fitzpatrick Stadium on May 4, will go on sale at noon on April 9. Individual tickets for all other matches will go on sale May 12.

All tickets will be available at tickets.heartsofpine.com.

