Union Omaha Signs Omaha Native, MLS Veteran Brent Kallman

February 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha announced today the signing of defender Brent Kallman, pending league and federation approval. Kallman, aged 34, returns to his birthplace after a lengthy career playing in MLS, most notably with Minnesota United.

After moving away from Omaha at a young age, Kallman returned to play four years of college soccer at Creighton, teaming up with another Owl in Dion Acoff. He became a stalwart for the Blue Jays after injuries elsewhere afforded him the opportunity for consistent playing time as a sophomore. From there, he would help lead Creighton to back-to-back College Cup appearances in 2011 and 2012.

After a brief stint with Des Moines Menace, Kallman flitted back up north to sign for Minnesota United, then a member of the second-division NASL. There, he took time to develop before finally breaking into the first team in 2016. It would prove to be perfect timing, as the Loons made him one of seven players taking the jump with them to MLS the very next season.

Kallman would last the longest of any of them, making 59 starts (in 63 appearances) for Minnesota over the next three seasons. As recently as 2022 he logged well over a thousand minutes for them, though it's one match he missed that season that may be most notable for Omaha fans: Kallman was serving a red-card suspension when Minnesota United were upset by Union Omaha in their famous 2022 U.S. Open Cup run.

"Brent brings a tremendous amount of leadership and experience to our locker room, so I'm delighted we've been able to bring him back home to Omaha," said Head Coach Dominic Casciato.

Kallman spent last season with Nashville SC, making 5 starts in 13 appearances as key veteran depth for an injury-addled Nashville squad. He was formidable in that time as well, ranking near the top of the league in each of blocks, clearances, and interceptions per 90 minutes.

Said Kallman, "It's a privilege to represent this city as a member of Union Omaha. The club has enjoyed a lot of success since its inception, so I'll give my best to meet that standard and push for more."

Name Pronunciation: [Brent KALL-man]

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 190 lbs.

Date of Birth: 10/4/1990

Born: Omaha, Nebraska

Previous Team: Nashville SC

Union Omaha's 2025 USL League One season kicks off at Greenville on Wednesday, March 12th, with their first home match falling on Saturday, May 10th against Portland Hearts of Pine. Season tickets and other ticket packages can be purchased here, or by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.

