FC Naples to Host Second Round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

March 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - FC Naples is set to host the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, bringing the excitement of the historic tournament to Naples for the first time. After a thrilling 2-1 victory in their tournament debut, the club will now face Little Rock Rangers on April 2nd at 7:30 PM EST at Paradise Coast Sports Complex as they continue their cup journey.

"The Little Rock Rangers played an exciting style of football in the first round of the Open Cup. They are an amateur side that always performs well and will be another challenge for us in the second round of the US Open Cup," said Coach Matt "Gaffa" Poland.

The Open Cup Comes to Naples With their inaugural U.S. Open Cup win secured, FC Naples will now have the opportunity to compete on their home turf in the next round. Fans will have the chance to witness the club make history in Naples, as they look to advance further in the nation's longest-running soccer competition. The team is eager to build on their momentum and deliver another strong performance in front of their supporters.

The Second Round pairings were made on a geographical basis. If three or more teams/pairings were from the same proximity, matchups were determined by random selection. In cases where no logical geographic fit existed, teams were also paired randomly. Home teams for each round were determined by random selection among those who applied to host.

The winner of this Second Round match will advance to the Third Round (April 15-16), where they will face one of the 16 Division II professional teams from the USL Championship, setting the stage for an even greater challenge.

Secure Your Tickets FC Naples calls on all fans to be part of this historic night. As an exclusive 2025 Season Ticket Member benefit, tickets for this round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup are included in the Season Membership. Individual tickets for the second-round match against Little Rock Rangers are available online at www.fcnaples.com/tickets/. Supporters are encouraged to arrive early to experience the full matchday atmosphere. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM EST on April 2, and the club is expecting an electric crowd to push them one step closer to a deep tournament run.

About the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned U.S. Soccer's national champion since 1914. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and is open to professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

The 2025 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy - one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in American team sports - now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The 2025 tournament features a total purse worth $1 million that includes a $600,000 award for the champion. 

Los Angeles Football Club of MLS is the defending Champion. The 109th edition of the tournament concluded on September 25, 2024, with LAFC beating four-time Champions Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to become Open Cup Champions for the first time. 

